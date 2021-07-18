If Your Kids Loves Space Jam, Add These Awesome Sports Movies To Your Watchlist Now

Whether you’re a natural born athlete or just love watching a good game of baseball, there’s nothing quite like a good sports movie. Maybe it’s the relatable humor, the fascinating characters, and the natural sense of competition that these films evoke. But if your kid is the star of their little league team, or simply just likes to watch from the sidelines, they’ll surely enjoy watching any of these great movies about sports.

On this list you’ll find those classic films about baseball and football that always seem to become family favorites. You know the ones that I’m talking about, like The Blind Side and Remember the Titans? These films not only teach viewers important lessons about teamwork and sportsmanship, but they’re inspiring, too.

Not all sports films have to be inspirational, however. They can also be hilarious. Space Jam is one of those nostalgic and funny sports movies that are worth putting on just so your kid can be part of the experience. Or the Will Ferrel classic, Kicking & Screaming, which is about an overly competitive little league soccer parent.

Get a taste for sports of all kinds with the following movies. But be warned: they might make you want to get outside ASAP.

1 Air Bud YouTube Movies After coming across an abandoned golden retriever dog, a 12-year-old boy names him Buddy and discovers that the dog has the uncanny ability to play basketball and be a star on the court. Rent Air Bud, rated PG, for $3.80 on Amazon Prime Video.

2 Back of the Net YouTube Movies An American girl looking to spend her summer at a science camp accidentally ends up at an Australian soccer camp, where she discovers a new talent and learns to fit in with the locals. Stream Back of the Net, rated TV-Y7, on Netflix.

3 The Blind Side Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock stars as Leigh Ann Tuohy, a woman who takes in a homeless Black teen, Michael Oher, with nowhere to go. The Tuohys eventually become Michael’s legal guardians, watching his rise to success in this heartfelt film. It’s important to note that the film is rated PG-13 for one scene involving brief violence and drug references, but Michael’s story is one that audiences can resonate with. Rent The Blind Side, rated PG-13, for $3.99 on YouTube Movies.

4 Cars YouTube Movies Get swept up in the world of competitive racing in Pixar’s animated film about a race car, Lightning McQueen, on his way to the big tournament who gets stuck in the small town, Radiator Springs. He meets a number of interesting characters there that help him remember his roots. Stream Cars, rated G, on Disney+.

5 Cloud 9 YouTube Movies Explore the world of competitive snowboarding in this Disney Channel original film about two unlikely friends who overcome their self doubt to achieve their snowboarding dreams. Stream Cloud 9, rated TV-G, on Disney+.

6 Double Teamed Disney+ Heather and Heidi are two twins that could not be more different from each other. But when they transfer to a competitive high school, they find themselves on the same basketball team and discover a new talent for sports in this Disney Channel original movie based on a true story. Stream Double Teamed, rated TV-G, on Disney+.

7 Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off Disney+ Eddie Ogden is a star baseball player with a talent for cooking. But when a major cooking contest is held the same day as his team’s big playoff game, he must figure out how to juggle both of his passions. Stream Eddie’s Million Dollar Cookoff, rated TV-G, on Disney+.

8 Everyone’s Hero FHEfoxconnect/YouTube A 10-year-old baseball fan named Yankee is always the last person to be picked for the team. But when Babe Ruth’s baseball bat is stolen, Yankee makes it his mission to find it and return it to his idol himself in this animated film which takes place in the 1930’s. Stream Everyone’s Hero, rated G, on Disney+.

9 The Express YouTube Movies A man, born into poverty, overcomes a number of obstacles to get into Syracuse University’s football team and become the first Black man to win the Heisman Trophy in this film based on the true story of Ernie Davis. Rent The Express, rated PG, for $3.99 on Google Play Movies.

10 Full Out Netflix After an accident ends her dreams of becoming an Olympic gymnast, Ariana Berlin finds her new dreams in the world of hip hop dancing and college athletics. Stream Full Out, rated TV-PG on Netflix.

11 The Game Plan Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as an arrogant football player, Joe Kingman, who discovers he has an 8-year-old daughter. Joe must learn how to control his ego off the field and raise his kid, while winning over the fans on the field. Stream The Game Plan, rated PG, on Disney+.

12 The Greatest Game Ever Played YouTube Movies Introduce kids to the game of golf with this 2005 Disney film based on the true story about an amateur golf player who goes on to win the U.S. Open Championship. Watch The Greatest Game Ever Played, rated PG, on Disney+.

13 Ice Princess YouTube Movies A girl, who spends more time in the library than in the ice skating rink, help fulfills her dreams of becoming a figure skater with her knowledge of physics and a disgraced coach. Stream Ice Princess, rated G, on Disney+.

14 Kicking & Screaming YouTube Movies Will Ferrell stars in this hi-larious film about a competitive parent who coaches his son’s soccer team in the hopes of transforming the rag tag group of kids into a team of champions. Stream Kicking & Screaming, rated PG, on HBO Max.

15 Like Mike Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube A young orphan is transformed into a star basketball player after he puts on a pair of shoes owned by an NBA legend in this 2002 film starring Lil’ Bow Wow. Stream Like Mike, rated PG, on HBO Max.

16 Mi Amigo Alexis Productura Fabula/YouTube After a young soccer fan forms a friendship with his idol, they soon discover that their connection teaches them lessons about life and love in this international film. Stream Mi Amigo Alexis, rated TV-PG, on Netflix.

17 The Mighty Ducks YouTube Movies A hotshot attorney is tasked with a unique assignment — coach a group of hapless kid hockey players to greatness. Stream The Mighty Ducks, rated PG, on Disney+.

18 Mighty Raju: Rio Calling Green Gold TV - Official Channel/YouTube Mighty Raju goes toe to toe with rival soccer players from Brazil in this animated, Hindi language film. Stream Mighty Raju: Rio Calling, rated TV-Y7, on Netflix.

19 Motocrossed MyDisneyFriends/YouTube Andi is a girl obsessed with motocross racing, even though her dad thinks it’s too dangerous for her. But when Andi disguises herself as her twin brother, she is able to compete in the big race and prove everyone wrong. Stream Motocrossed, rated TV-G, on Disney+.

20 MVP 2: Most Vertical Primate movie SPREE/YouTube Jack is the world’s most athletic primate. But when he finds himself kicked off of a hockey team, he takes up competitive skateboarding, and defies and defies all odds to be a skateboarding chimp. Stream MVP 2: Most Vertical Primate, rated G, on tubitv.

21 Racing Stripes MoviesAndGamingHD/YouTube After a baby zebra gets separated from a traveling circus, he is discovered by a horse trainer, who keeps him as a pet. The zebra ends up being more than a family pet — he begins to inspire those around him to follow their dreams. Rent Racing Stripes, rated PG, for $2.85 on Amazon Prime Video.

22 Remember the Titans YouTube Movies Denzel Washington stars as football coach Herman Boone in this film based on a true story about a newly appointed Black football coach who must lead a high school football team in Virginia during their first racially integrated season. Stream Remember the Titans, rated PG, on Disney+.

23 Rookie of the Year YouTube Movies A 12-year-old Little Leaguer is swept up in the big leagues where he becomes the most powerful and accurate pitcher that the Chicago Cubs have ever seen. Stream Rookie of the Year, rated PG, on Hulu.

24 Ride Like A Girl ONE Media/YouTube This Australian film, based on a true story, follows an ambitious young girl who sets her sights on becoming the first female horse jockey to win the Melbourne Cup. If you’re looking for a way to introduce your kids to horse racing, then this is the film for you. Stream Ride Like A Girl, rate PG, on Netflix.

25 The Sandlot YouTube Movies You can’t mention the best sports movies without talking about The Sandlot, the classic kid’s film about a ragtag group of kids who spend their summer playing baseball on a sandlot. Stream The Sandlot, rated PG, on Disney+.

26 Searching for Bobby Fischer YouTube Movies Take a break from competitive sports to learn about competitive chess. Searching for Bobby Fischer is 1993 film about a childhood chess prodigy (think The Queen’s Gambit without the darkness), who explores the world of chess competitions with the help of a master coach. Stream Searching for Bobby Fisher, rated PG, on plutotv.

27 Space Jam Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Every kid’s favorite sports movie from the ‘90s is worth rewatching, or introducing to your own kids. Michael Jordan plays himself in the 1996 film where Bugs Bunny recruits him to help the Looney Tunes take on a team of evil monsters. Stream Space Jam, rated PG, on HBO Max.

28 Space Jam: A New Legacy Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube NBA star LeBron James stars as himself in this Space Jam follow up as he also engages in another high intensity basketball game with the wonderful Looney Tunes. Stream Space Jam: A New Legacy, rated PG, on HBO Max.

29 Surf’s Up Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Learn more about the world of competitive surfing through the eyes of a lovable penguin whose destiny is to life’s mission is to surf. Stream Surf’s Up, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.