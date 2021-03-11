25 Of The Best Podcasts For Kids To Listen To Right Now

Kids getting bored and you want them to take a break from their screens? Enter these 25 fantastic
podcasts for kids that can help with just that. Podcasts for kids are kind of the ideal medium, when you think about it. You can listen in the car or in the house or even on a walk if your kids are headphone-friendly. It’s like the olden days of radio, except now we have so many options.
Much like
kids’ television programming, podcasts developed for children run the gamut. Not only are they entertaining, but listening to podcasts is actually really beneficial to kids because they help improve memory, attention levels, and help kids to get creative and use their imaginations, as LifeSpan explains. Podcasts also help to build vocabulary, literacy, and best of all... encourage curiosity. What’s not to love about using podcasts as a way to keep kids busy?
There are science podcasts, storytelling, music, podcasts for small kids and podcasts for teens. We have culled through and found the best of them for you.
But Why
Billed as “a podcast for curious kids,” NPR’s
But Why is a question and answer podcast lead by kids. Kids can send their questions about nature, words, and whatever else is on their minds to questions@butwhykids.org and have them answered every second Friday. is best for kids of all ages. But Why The Two Princes The Two Princes is a scripted musical fantasy action-adventure featuring two princes from warring kingdoms who fall in love with each other. There are already three seasons of this podcast available from Gimlet Media on Spotify, so kids will have lots to catch up on. is best for kids 10 and up. The Two Princes Ear Snacks Ear Snacks on Stitcher hosts Andrew and Polly get together to bring music to kids and parents alike while also encouraging listeners to consider art, culture, and science in a family-friendly way. For example, in one episode the hosts talk about anti-racist parenting. is best for little kids. Ear Snacks Storynory Storynory is a catchall podcast for little kids who want a bit of everything — fairy tales, music, myths, and other stories — told in kid-friendly ways. It’s been around since 2005, so Storynory on Apple podcasts is doing something right. is best for little kids. Storynory Brains On! Brains On! is a science podcast for older kids made available by American Public Media on Apple podcasts. Another podcast answering questions from listeners like “what did dinosaurs sound like?,” Brains On! sees host Molly Bloom delving into the mystery of science on a weekly basis. It’s pretty great for adults, too. is best for older kids. Brains On! Little Stories For Tiny People (Little Kids)
If you’re tired of reading bedtime stories, there’s a podcast for that. Available on Apple podcasts,
Little Stories For Tiny People features original kids’ stories little ones will love. And hopefully it will make them fall asleep or even just relax. is best for little kids. Little Stories For Tiny People Eleanor Amplified
Looking for an adventure series for older kids featuring a brave young heroine? Listen to
Eleanor Amplified from NPR on Kids Listen. is best for middle school kids. Eleanor Amplified Girl Tales Girl Tales is for the budding young feminist who want to reimagine some of those old fairy tales. No more damsels in distress. No more princesses who need protection. Girl Tales tells stories for a new generation of girls. is best for middle schook kids. Girl Tales Mystery Recipe
Want to make cooking fun with your kids? Listen to
Mystery Recipe on Apple podcasts. The episodes are ingredient-themed, and the America's Test Kitchen Kids-produced podcast is all about encouraging families to get creative in the kitchen. is best for all ages. Mystery Recipe This Podcast Has Fleas
Rival pets host NPR’s
This Podcast Has Fleas , a comedy podcast where a cat and a dog do a little variety show that also sometimes features a gerbil and Alec Baldwin as a goldfish. is best for middle school kids. This Podcast Has Fleas Buttons & Figs (Middle School Kids)
Listen to
Buttons & Figs on Kids Listen to really delve into the meaning of words and their power with your middle schoolers . They cover fun word play exercises like limericks and oxymorons. is best for middle school kids. Buttons & Figs The Saturday Morning Cereal Bowl Saturday Morning Cereal Bowl is a weekly music podcast for the whole family, on Apple podcasts, featuring kid-friendly fun music meant for dance parties, storytelling, and laughter. is for all ages. Saturday Morning Cereal Bowl KiDNuZ KiDNuZ is basically a little news network for kids to hear the news they want, delivered in 5-minute segments from moms on things like entertainment, science, politics, and sports. is meant for all ages. KiDNuZ Book Club For Kids 'Book Club For Kids' on Apple podcasts. Apple
It’s not just moms who love a good book club; kids need one, too. And
on Apple podcasts gives tweens and teens the chance to delve into books they love, along with celebrity readers and interviews with authors. Book Club For Kids is best for teens and tweens. Book Club For Kids Story Time Story Time is another bedtime story podcast delivered every two weeks as a free audiobook available for download. Stories include “Butterfly Magic,” about two girls going on an adventure with their grandparents, and “The Search For The Missing Sock.” is best for preschoolers. Story Time What If World
What if bubbles ate cats? What if there was an endless bowl of ice cream? We all want to know the answers.
podcast is best for middle schoolers. What If World Tumble Tumble is a science podcast hosted by scientists who help explain scientific discoveries to kids and adults alike. Tumble answers kids’ questions like “Do Trees Fart?” and “What’s Inside Of An Atom,” along with explaining the coronavirus vaccine. for kids and tweens. Tumble is best Stuff You Should Know Stuff You Should Know is a great podcast to give teens the real story behind the story. Like the Tooth Fairy, mermaids, dragons, and a bridge where dogs are rumored to commit suicide in Scotland. It also sounds pretty great for adults. is best for teens. Stuff You Should Know All Songs Considered
Based on the famous NPR program
All Things Considered, All Songs Consideredis a great podcast to introduce teens to different genres of music they might not have been exposed to. Also a great way to find common ground with new music for kids and parents. is best for teens. All Songs Considered Animal Sound Safari
Kids can learn about animals from around the world on the
Animal Sound Safari podcast from Earth Rangers. is best for middle schoolers. Animal Sound Safari Julie's Library
Everyone will love having stories read to them by Julie Andrews on the
Julie’s Library podcast. It’s like being in The Sound Of Music. is best for little kids. Julie’s Library podcast Big Life Kids Big Life Kids podcast is the first of its kind; a growth mindset podcast encouraging kids to believe in themselves and learn from real-life heroes around the world. is best for middle schoolers. Big Life Kids The Alien Adventures Of Finn Caspian The Alien Adventures Of Finn Caspian is a serialized science-fiction podcast. The story focuses on adventurer Finn Caspian, who lives onboard The Famous Marlowe 280 Interplanetary Exploratory Space Station with his friends Abigail, Elias and Vale. They take off on adventures in space together. Segments are told in 15 to 20 minute episodes, perfect for driving around town with the family. is best for tweens. The Alien Adventures Of Finn Caspian Be Calm On Ahway Island
Almost like a kids’ meditation app,
Be Calm On Ahway Island tells little ones soothing stories designed to help them get a restful night of sleep. You’re never too young for a little mindfulness. Be Calm On Awhway Island is for all ages. Smash, Boom, Best
Want your kids to learn how to debate?
Smash, Boom, Best is a kids’ debate podcast show that sees kids debating big issues like sugar vs. salt and mermaids vs. Big Foot. An absolute blast and genuinely a great skill for kids to learn. is best for middle schoolers. Smash, Boom, Best