25 Of The Best Podcasts For Kids To Listen To Right Now

Kids getting bored and you want them to take a break from their screens? Enter these 25 fantastic podcasts for kids that can help with just that. Podcasts for kids are kind of the ideal medium, when you think about it. You can listen in the car or in the house or even on a walk if your kids are headphone-friendly. It’s like the olden days of radio, except now we have so many options.

Much like kids’ television programming, podcasts developed for children run the gamut. Not only are they entertaining, but listening to podcasts is actually really beneficial to kids because they help improve memory, attention levels, and help kids to get creative and use their imaginations, as LifeSpan explains. Podcasts also help to build vocabulary, literacy, and best of all... encourage curiosity. What’s not to love about using podcasts as a way to keep kids busy?

There are science podcasts, storytelling, music, podcasts for small kids and podcasts for teens. We have culled through and found the best of them for you.

But Why NPR Billed as “a podcast for curious kids,” NPR’s But Why is a question and answer podcast lead by kids. Kids can send their questions about nature, words, and whatever else is on their minds to questions@butwhykids.org and have them answered every second Friday. But Why is best for kids of all ages.

The Two Princes Gimlet Media The Two Princes is a scripted musical fantasy action-adventure featuring two princes from warring kingdoms who fall in love with each other. There are already three seasons of this podcast available from Gimlet Media on Spotify, so kids will have lots to catch up on. The Two Princes is best for kids 10 and up.

Ear Snacks Ear Snacks Ear Snacks on Stitcher hosts Andrew and Polly get together to bring music to kids and parents alike while also encouraging listeners to consider art, culture, and science in a family-friendly way. For example, in one episode the hosts talk about anti-racist parenting. Ear Snacks is best for little kids.

Storynory Apple Storynory is a catchall podcast for little kids who want a bit of everything — fairy tales, music, myths, and other stories — told in kid-friendly ways. It’s been around since 2005, so Storynory on Apple podcasts is doing something right. Storynory is best for little kids.

Brains On! Apple Brains On! is a science podcast for older kids made available by American Public Media on Apple podcasts. Another podcast answering questions from listeners like “what did dinosaurs sound like?,” Brains On! sees host Molly Bloom delving into the mystery of science on a weekly basis. It’s pretty great for adults, too. Brains On! is best for older kids.

Little Stories For Tiny People (Little Kids) Apple If you’re tired of reading bedtime stories, there’s a podcast for that. Available on Apple podcasts, Little Stories For Tiny People features original kids’ stories little ones will love. And hopefully it will make them fall asleep or even just relax. Little Stories For Tiny People is best for little kids.

Eleanor Amplified Kids Listen Looking for an adventure series for older kids featuring a brave young heroine? Listen to Eleanor Amplified from NPR on Kids Listen. Eleanor Amplified is best for middle school kids.

Girl Tales Girl Tales Girl Tales is for the budding young feminist who want to reimagine some of those old fairy tales. No more damsels in distress. No more princesses who need protection. Girl Tales tells stories for a new generation of girls. Girl Tales is best for middle schook kids.

Mystery Recipe Apple Want to make cooking fun with your kids? Listen to Mystery Recipe on Apple podcasts. The episodes are ingredient-themed, and the America's Test Kitchen Kids-produced podcast is all about encouraging families to get creative in the kitchen. Mystery Recipe is best for all ages.

This Podcast Has Fleas NPR Rival pets host NPR’s This Podcast Has Fleas, a comedy podcast where a cat and a dog do a little variety show that also sometimes features a gerbil and Alec Baldwin as a goldfish. This Podcast Has Fleas is best for middle school kids.

Buttons & Figs (Middle School Kids) Kids Listen Listen to Buttons & Figs on Kids Listen to really delve into the meaning of words and their power with your middle schoolers. They cover fun word play exercises like limericks and oxymorons. Buttons & Figs is best for middle school kids.

The Saturday Morning Cereal Bowl Apple Saturday Morning Cereal Bowl is a weekly music podcast for the whole family, on Apple podcasts, featuring kid-friendly fun music meant for dance parties, storytelling, and laughter. Saturday Morning Cereal Bowl is for all ages.

KiDNuZ Apple KiDNuZ is basically a little news network for kids to hear the news they want, delivered in 5-minute segments from moms on things like entertainment, science, politics, and sports. KiDNuZ is meant for all ages.

Book Club For Kids 'Book Club For Kids' on Apple podcasts. Apple It’s not just moms who love a good book club; kids need one, too. And Book Club For Kids on Apple podcasts gives tweens and teens the chance to delve into books they love, along with celebrity readers and interviews with authors. Book Club For Kids is best for teens and tweens.

Story Time Apple Story Time is another bedtime story podcast delivered every two weeks as a free audiobook available for download. Stories include “Butterfly Magic,” about two girls going on an adventure with their grandparents, and “The Search For The Missing Sock.” Story Time is best for preschoolers.

What If World Kids Listen What if bubbles ate cats? What if there was an endless bowl of ice cream? We all want to know the answers. What If World podcast is best for middle schoolers.

Tumble Stitcher Tumble is a science podcast hosted by scientists who help explain scientific discoveries to kids and adults alike. Tumble answers kids’ questions like “Do Trees Fart?” and “What’s Inside Of An Atom,” along with explaining the coronavirus vaccine. Tumble is best for kids and tweens.

Stuff You Should Know Stitcher Stuff You Should Know is a great podcast to give teens the real story behind the story. Like the Tooth Fairy, mermaids, dragons, and a bridge where dogs are rumored to commit suicide in Scotland. It also sounds pretty great for adults. Stuff You Should Know is best for teens.

All Songs Considered NPR Based on the famous NPR program All Things Considered, All Songs Considered is a great podcast to introduce teens to different genres of music they might not have been exposed to. Also a great way to find common ground with new music for kids and parents. All Songs Considered is best for teens.

Animal Sound Safari Kids Listen Kids can learn about animals from around the world on the Animal Sound Safari podcast from Earth Rangers. Animal Sound Safari is best for middle schoolers.

Julie's Library Apple Everyone will love having stories read to them by Julie Andrews on the Julie’s Library podcast. It’s like being in The Sound Of Music. Julie’s Library podcast is best for little kids.

Big Life Kids Apple Big Life Kids podcast is the first of its kind; a growth mindset podcast encouraging kids to believe in themselves and learn from real-life heroes around the world. Big Life Kids is best for middle schoolers.

The Alien Adventures Of Finn Caspian Kids Listen The Alien Adventures Of Finn Caspian is a serialized science-fiction podcast. The story focuses on adventurer Finn Caspian, who lives onboard The Famous Marlowe 280 Interplanetary Exploratory Space Station with his friends Abigail, Elias and Vale. They take off on adventures in space together. Segments are told in 15 to 20 minute episodes, perfect for driving around town with the family. The Alien Adventures Of Finn Caspian is best for tweens.

Be Calm On Ahway Island Apple Almost like a kids’ meditation app, Be Calm On Ahway Island tells little ones soothing stories designed to help them get a restful night of sleep. You’re never too young for a little mindfulness. Be Calm On Awhway Island is for all ages.