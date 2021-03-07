25 Fun & Educational Shows For Your Budding Scientist

Kids have an annoying habit of not enjoying things that are good for them. Vegetables. Bathing. Naps. But educational programming so fun they won't even know they're learning? We've got you. Here are 25 great shows for kids who like science, because we want to encourage all that STEAM-y goodness early and often.

I know the promise of quality, educational programming that kids will actually want to watch instead of another insipid unboxing video or low-quality home video of someone mindlessly playing with slime on YouTube (seriously, what the heck is the appeal there; I don't understand it) seems hard to believe, but there's actually a lot of it out there! This list? Just the tip of the iceberg! (Incidentally, your kids can and will learn all about icebergs in some episodes of these shows.) Not only that, there's a healthy mix of disciplines out there, too. There are shows that focus on astronomy, biology, earth science, physics, zoology, and others that run the gamut for a well-rounded kiddo who might not even know to be interested in a given topic yet.

From quirky to inspiring, from funny to freaky, these shows will educate, entertain, and (hopefully) spark your child's curiosity about the world (and universe) around them!

Emily's Wonder Lab Netflix Real life scientist Emily Calandrelli conducts a series of experiments with kid helpers to teach them that science is fun! Bonus feature: Calandrelli hosted the first (and currently only) season while visibly pregnant and we are here for this science mama representation. Stream it on Netflix.

Brain Child Netflix The cool thing about Brain Child (aside from quirky host Sahana Srinivasan) is that the various experiments go beyond the standard baking-soda-and-vinegar volcanos we're used to seeing. From social experiments about the psychology of social media to "what happens when you put a glass of water in a vacuum?" (it boils... well, vaporizes) parents will be learning right alongside their kids. Stream it on Netflix.

Absurd Planet Netflix Most nature documentaries or shows about animals and animal behavior take a reverential, awe inspired tone. Not Absurd Planet. Narrated by "Mother Nature" reflecting on her most bizarre creations (seriously, Google an aye-aye), this show admits that, yes, nature is amazing, but sometimes it's so weird it's pretty funny. Stream it on Netflix.

What's Up In Space Amazon Video This is a great series to teach young future scientists about our solar system. Every episode asks and answers questions about the solar system in an age appropriate, accessible way! Watch for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Sid the Science Kid Amazon Video Sid wants to be a stand-up comedian, and it just so happens that all his observations also makes him a pretty good scientist! He learns and plays in his Montessori-style classroom with his friends and teacher, Susie. Watch it on PBS Kids.

Operation Ouch Netflix Twin doctors Drs. Chris and Xand van Tulleken (mustn't their parents be proud) use humor, experiments, and visits to pediatric hospitals in the UK to educate viewers about medicine, biology, and the human body! Rated TV-PG Stream it on Netflix or on the Operation Ouch YouTube channel.

The Magic School Bus Netflix Sometimes there's no topping a classic and, when it comes to science shows for kid, The Magic School Bus hits all the right notes as Ms. Frizzle's fourth grade class goes on magical field trips to learn about nature, the human body, chemistry, and simple physics. Stream it on Netflix.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Netflix There's no topping a classic, but sometimes the sequel really is just as good! Ms. Frizzle (now Professor Frizzle) has retired from teaching grade school. Fortunately, her younger sister, Miss Fiona Frizzle is there to ensure the Magic School Bus will continue its scientific adventures! Stream it on Netflix

Oh Yuck Netflix Potty humor and fart jokes abound in this gritty but very silly show that lets kids explore (and revel in) the grossest science the world has to offer. Germs! Bacteria! Funguses! Bugs! Learn about them all with the haphazard Dr. Septico Yuck and his fastidious assistant, mechanical genius Pristine O’Clean. Stream it on Netflix

The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That PBS Kids/YouTube The Cat in the Hat is back with siblings Nick and Sally to explore the natural world on the Cat's wacky, all terrain Thinga-ma-jigger! Watch it on PBS Kids.

Science Max: Experiments At Large Amazon Video Host Phil McCordic explores the science of everyday things through not-so-everyday experiments about ecology, biology, chemistry and physics. Watch for free with an Amazon Prime membership or on Science Max's YouTube Channel.

Curious George Curious George/YouTube George is always very curious. And, since science is just curiosity taken to its logical conclusion, that means that this little monkey — along with his human and animal friends — winds up learning a lot about science, from biology to physics, to simple chemistry. Stream it on Hulu.

Dot The Jim Henson Company/YouTube Eight-year-old Dot loves technology. And she uses that technology to explore her world and solve problems. Stream it on Hulu.

Weird But True National Geographic Kids/YouTube Siblings Charlie (an ecologist) and Kirby (an artist) host this National Geographic series that explores the "how" and "why" of how the world works. As you can guess, the answers are often weird... but true! Stream it on Disney+.

Destination World National Geographic Kids/YouTube This exploration of wildlife and habitats all over the world features stunning footage divided over seven episodes, one for each content on Earth, and is intended for children and families. Stream it on Disney+.

One Strange Rock National Geographic/YouTube Hosted by Will Smith and directed by Darren Aronofsky, this visually stunning series features interviews with NASA astronauts explores the interconnectedness of Earth's natural phenomenon... and just how delicate but powerful that balance can be. Stream it on Disney+.

Peep and the Big Wide World Amazon Video Peep, Chirp, and Quack are a hilarious trio of buddies whose little world holds all kinds of big adventures. The scientific ideas and lessons featured in each episode are followed up with simple, at-home experiments conducted by real children following the cartoon. Watch for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Project MC2 Netflix McKeyla McAlister and her best friends work for a government organization called NOV8 (Get it? "Innovate"), a highly secretive group of female government operatives who use science and technology to protect and save the world. Stream it on Netflix.

Annedroids Amazon Video Genius superscientist Anne is an 11-year-old who loves figuring out how things work. And she's used what she's learned to build three androids, PAL, EYES, and HAND. She and her mechanical and human friends, assistants Nick and Shania, get into all kinds of misadventures, but are able to find a solution through science. Watch for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Earth to Luna Earth To Luna/YouTube Luna is a 6-year-old girl who loves science and discovery. Along with her little brother Jupiter, and their pet ferret, Clive, they learn something new every episode. Fair warning to parents: the theme song will be in your head all day. Stream it on Netflix.

Ready Jet Go! PBS Kids/YouTube Sean and Sydney are two ordinary kids... whose new friend Jet just happens to be an alien. The three team up to explore the solar system and learn about earth science, astronomy, and friendship along the way. In interstitials, real-life astronomer Dr. Amy Mainzer explains the science each episode. Watch it on PBS Kids.

Our Planet Huw Cordey / Netflix/Silverback Your child is never too young for you to introduce them to natural historian and international human treasure David Attenborough and his remarkable documentary style. Gorgeous and exciting footage of the natural world highlights the balance of our incredible planet and all who live here. Stream it on Netflix.

Bill Nye the Science Guy Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is the only series in the bunch that is not available for free with a streaming service or cable subscription... but one cannot have a list of great science shows and not include Bill Nye: the OG science guy. His goofy antics and accessible lessons are just as fun for kids now as they were when the series first aired nearly 30 years ago. Available for purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play.

Nature Boom Time! National Geographic Kids/YouTube Art and science collide as hosts Charlie, Kirby, and Patrick travel around the United States to learn about different kinds of trees and just how fascinating nature is. Back at Headquarters, quirky Casey explains science and history with paper cutouts. Stream it on Disney+ or watch it on National Geographic Kids YouTube channel.

Spaced Out API/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In this documentary series geared toward young scientists, we learn about our galaxy through images taken from the Hubble Space Telescope, and see how what we've learned affects life here on Earth. Stream it on Disney+

Happy viewing, little scientists. Today TV, tomorrow a Nobel Prize in Physics!