Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter has finally dropped, and one song in particular is really resonating with moms. “Protector,” a slow, soft song all about the deep love Beyoncé has for her three children with husband JAY-Z, 12-year-old Blue Ivy and 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. A song that actually features, for the first time, the voice of her youngest daughter Rumi asking for the “lullaby,” which turns out to be “Protector.” A lullaby that is moms emotional with its relatable message.

“Protector,” which is one of 27 songs on Act II: Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé’s follow-up album to Act I: Renaissance, opens with Rumi calling out to her in a sweet little voice: “Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?” This is Rumi Carter’s first song credit on one of her mom’s albums, which means she now joins big sister Blue Ivy Carter as one of Beyoncé’s collaborators. Blue Ivy actually won a Grammy for her work on her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl” when she was around Rumi’s age, and spent the past summer dancing with her mom in front of millions of people as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

Rumi’s inclusion on “Protector” is a bit softer, but it’s the lyrics of the song that are really getting to moms. For example, “And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way/Born to be a protector, mm-hmm/Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own/I will be your projector.”

Indeed, as one listener said, this song and Beyoncé singing about motherhood “just has me in all my feels.”

Of course, the inclusion of Rumi asking for the lullaby from her mom right at the top really got the waterworks flowing for some moms.

That feeling of protecting your child while also letting them shine on their own, that push-pull of motherhood, is so perfectly defined by this song. As one mom wrote, “TALK THAT NURTURING MOTHER TALK BEY I know all the cool moms gon feel this.”

Some are even predicting this is going to be the Mother’s Day song everyone uses on TikTok this year.

Beyoncé’s song “Protector” really did hit on a universal truth for moms. That we are our children’s “protectors” but also their “projectors,” meant to shine on a light on them so they can shine themselves. Just as she is doing with her daughter Rumi by including her on this perfect, lovely song.