Beyoncé Sang A Beautiful Tribute For A 13-Year-Old Fan Who Died Of Brain Cancer

Over the weekend, another angel gained her wings in the form of Lyric Chanel, a 13-year-old girl who battled brain cancer for two years and captivated social media with her positivity. Lyric was also a proud member of the Beyhive. One day after her death, Beyoncé honored Lyric’s memory with an emotional serenade of songs from her catalog.

In a video tribute titled “Rest In Peace Lyric Chanel” shared on Saturday, Beyoncé performed a cappella melodies of “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo,” and “Love on Top.” While she’s singing, a slideshow of pictures and videos of Lyric from her Instagram play as a slideshow. “I love you with all of my heart,” Beyoncé says at the end of the video.

Lyric’s family reposted the video on her Instagram page and thanked the singer for the heartfelt tribute. “I’m so grateful that Lyric was able to hear you sing to her before she left this world,” her family captioned the post.

Lyric was a four-time brain surgery survivor who was fighting brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for two years, according to her Instagram page. Last November, Lyric underwent surgery to remove a tumor, according to her GoFundMe page. However, things took a turn for the worse when the tumor grew back and spread to other parts of her brain. Her family told ABC 13 that there was nothing else doctors could do. Despite the distressing news, Lyric used her page to celebrate life and give encouragement. In one video shared in December, Lyric sang Beyoncé’s “Halo” and shared a few words of encouragement.

Last September, Beyoncé sent Lyrics flowers and a note after seeing a video of her singing “Love On Top.”

“Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near,” Beyoncé wrote in a card to the young girl, quoting her song’s lyrics. “I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

Lyric’s mother was stunned that her daughter was gifted flowers from the one and only Queen Bee. “I cannot believe you got flowers from Queen Bey,” her mother told her in the video.

“You know why,” Lyric replied. “Because I’m a queen...she (Beyoncé) says she only gives things to a queen and I’m a queen.”