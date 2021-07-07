Who doesn’t love the fashion sense of a 4-year-old? This is the age of experimentation, of mixing patterns and textures and beads, maybe rubber boots with a tutu. The possibilities are endless. Especially when you are dressing your mom and she has a super extensive wardrobe on account of being a celebrity and everything. Just look at how Blake Lively’s 4-year-old daughter dressed her recently. It was a special occasion, after all, since she was actually trying to dress her daughter and found the tables turned on her. At 5 o’clock in the morning.

Lively and her jokester husband Ryan Reynolds are parents to three daughters: 6-year-old James; 4-year-old Inez; and 1-year-old Betty. While they’re pretty careful not to share photos of their faces, a story now and then makes its way onto Lively’s social media. Or a photo that tells a story better than any words.

On Wednesday morning, Lively took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself wearing, of all things, a pink hoodie bedazzled with what look to be multi-colored jewels, a swingy floral skirt, and high heels. “When you try to get your 4-year-old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead. At 5 AM,” she wrote on the photo, which was highlighted by the most perfect song, “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, and a look of exhaustion on Lively’s face.

This was the work of her daughter Inez, I have deduced on account of the age Lively mentioned, and she did a pretty great job. Inez appears to be setting herself up as something of a free thinker in general, so her outfit choice from her mom tracks. During a 2019 interview on Live With Kelly & Ryan, Reynolds shared some insight into the way their 4-year-old daughter’s mind works, “She's super into villains,” he said. “We watch Beauty and the Beast and her favorite character is Gaston.”

Every family needs a creative spirit, and Inez’s taste in fashion for her mom is giving us a little insight into the way her mind works. She could very well be the next Vera Wang, who knows?