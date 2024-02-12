When Taylor Swift made her highly anticipated entrance at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas after a long flight from Tokyo, she arrived with her squad. The “Lavender Haze” singer rolled up at Allegiant Stadium with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, rapper Ice Spice, and her ultimate bestie, Blake Lively. We all saw the mom of four’s impossibly perfect curled blonde hair in their VIP suite, we all saw her rocking her a comfy red tracksuit with a gold necklace at the big game. But her other half, Ryan Reynolds? Sounds like someone needs to get him a cable subscription...

On Feb. 11, Lively attended the Super Bowl without her husband, which may have been confusing for some fans as Reynolds has attended a game with her and Swift before to cheer for the singer’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But for whatever reason on Sunday, Reynolds was MIA and clearly thought his wife was, too.

Not really, of course. Reynolds is busy promoting his new movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. In fact, the first official trailer was shown during Super Bowl LVIII. On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of himself standing in front of a TV, which was playing the trailer, and captioned it, “Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?”

Then, in classic Ryan Reynolds fashion, jokingly asked, “Also has anyone seen my wife?”

Reynolds’ followers had fun giving him a few hints about his wife’s whereabouts. “I may be wrong but I think she’s at the Taylor Swift concert,” one person wrote, while another confirmed, “She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud.” Another gave him the heads up that “your wife is at the Usher’s concert where Taylor’s boyfriend is playing football.” And one fan accurately pointed out, “Your wife’s hair has stolen the show.”

The best tip? “She was last seen mouthing ‘are you f-ing kidding me’ on national television 😂🙌.”

Indeed, she was.

Hope that helps!