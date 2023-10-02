Taylor Swift’s NFL era has well and truly begun, and it’s fast becoming everyone’s favorite fall vibe. Especially since she brought longtime best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to watch the Kansas City Chiefs (including Travis Kelce) play the New York Jets in New Jersey on Sunday. While the singer has not exactly confirmed that she is romantically involved with Kelce, Swifties know what the appearance of Lively and Reynolds probably means. She’s bringing in the big guns to give her potential new guy the once-over. And having a whole lot of fun in the process.

Swift, Lively, and Reynolds were all on deck to watch at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets. This is not Swift’s first NFL game in recent weeks, of course. She joined Kelce’s mom, Donna, in the box suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last week to watch the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears, jumping up and down and screaming “let’s f*cking go!” and hugging Mama Kelce as she laughed.

So that’s a nice afternoon with the potential new beau’s mom, who was actually at the game in New Jersey as well. But now it’s time for the best friends to check him out. Which Lively appeared to be doing diligently in one video shared on X. Swift seemed to point at Kelce and whisper to Lively, “look at him” and jokingly flex her muscles. Lively smiled and, like the supportive friend she’s always been, checked him out for Swift.

Lively and Reynolds were not the only celebrity friends to join the “Cruel Summer” singer at the Kansas City Chiefs game. Recently divorced Hugh Jackman, a longtime friend of Reynolds, also joined the crew along with Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes, whose husband Patrick plays quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackman shared a selfie from the night alongside Lively, Reynolds, and Swift, all of whom appeared to be having the time of their lives. This begs the question, how in the world do we get ourselves into this amazing friend group?

Taylor Swift hung out with a bunch of celebrities at a football game. Hugh Jackman/Instagram

The appearance of Lively, who welcomed her fourth baby with Reynolds earlier this year, could mean things are getting serious between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Or it could simply mean the two best friends wanted a fun day out together. Or it could be a bit of both.