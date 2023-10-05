10 Times Taylor Swift Was The Best Celebrity Auntie

Taylor Swift is so much more than an internationally acclaimed recording artist with a legion of Swifties ready to devote their lives to making friendship bracelets in her honor. She is also an incredible honorary aunt to her friends’ kids. Swift is one of those amazing friends who doesn’t have children and yet totally gets and supports her friends who do have children. Whether she’s buying the perfect baby gift, naming songs after her friends’ children, or letting a newly separated single mom stay at her house while she figures out her next step in life, Taylor Swift is the aunt we all deserve.

The “Lover” singer spent her summer performing to sold-out crowds around the world on her Eras tour. This is enough for anyone to have on their plate, and Swift could have been forgiven if she solely focused on her own busy schedule. But she is simply not that person. While the singer said in 2020 that motherhood was not on the docket for her in the near future, she has always taken the time to dote on the children in her life. Which honestly sounds like the best of all worlds.

She handmade a pink baby blanket for Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai.

When Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020, Taylor Swift got to work making the sweet newborn a pink blanket. Hadid shared a picture of the blanket “Auntie Taylor made” on Instagram at the time, and that wasn’t all. In an interview with Vogue, Hadid said that Swift had also made a teddy bear out of her old clothes that they called “Ugly Bear.” How sweet is that?

Katy Perry’s baby girl gets a personalized baby blanket from Aunt Taylor.

Even before the birth of Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom, Swift was preparing her gift for the little girl. A handmade personalized blanket stitched with the words “Baby Bloom” that Perry noted in a gratitude post at the time, “Miss Daisy Dove adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

She was there for Jaime King when her son Leo had heart surgery.

Way back in 2016, Jaime King made Swift godmother to her baby boy Leo Thames. And when little Leo had to have heart surgery at just 20 weeks old at Cedars-Sinai, Swift was there for him and his family when he celebrated his first birthday. King wrote on Instagram at the time that Swift “does so many selfless acts that go unnoticed because she does them silently, from such a great place of unconditional giving. As the Godmother of Leo Thames for his birthday she gave an incredible donation to the people that saved his life Dr. Allistar Phillips and his brilliant team.” Seven years later, Leo joined his mom to see his godmother in concert.

She let the cat out of the bag about Blake Lively’s daughter’s name.

When Swift’s close friend Blake Lively welcomed her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds in 2020, the couple seemed fairly intent on keeping the name a secret. Until excited aunt Taylor Swift released a song on her Folklore album called “Betty” that referenced the couple’s older daughters, now-8-year-old James and 7-year-old Inez. Fans speculated that Lively and Reynolds had named their third daughter Betty, and they were right.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson got a sweet gift from Taylor Swift.

When Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their oldest son Beckett via surrogate in 2021, sweet aunt Taylor Swift sent a massive care package stocked with cashmere onesies for the little boy. “She sent a big care package and it's the nicest baby clothes I've ever seen,” Ferguson told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “They're cashmere jumpsuits and Beckett is a little too big for them but we're determined to get a few more wears out of them because they're so nice so we're just stuffing his little sausage legs into them and he's bursting out of them but I was like, ‘But this is what Taylor Swift got you so you're just going to have to learn how to enjoy this.'"

Blake Lively’s daughters sang on “Gorgeous.”

Back in 2018, Lively and Reynolds were over the moon to hear the voices of their daughters James and Inez on Swift’s song “Gorgeous” at a concert. That’s taking the whole amazing aunt thing to the next level.

Alicia Keys’ son Genesis has a special relationship with Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys 8-year-old son Genesis have a longstanding friendship. Ever since the little boy was seen grinning at Swift at the 2019 iHeart Radio Awards, they’ve been connected. And when it was time for Genesis to go see Swift in concert this summer, she made sure to write him a special little note that read, “Gen. Hi my friend. I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight. I hope you have so much fun at the show, and I’ll be waving at you.” He was overjoyed, and we can’t blame him.

She organizes a fun mom’s day out for her friends.

Taylor Swift takes care of her mom friends. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As important as it is to make sure kids feel loved, Swift is also all about making sure her mom friends are getting the care they need. Like when she invited Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes to join her at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game to watch her rumored beau Travis Kelce play. She also took the moms, all of whom have babies at home, out for a dinner in New York City, giving them all much needed time away.

She helps out at kids’ birthday parties.

When Blake Lively’s daughter Inez recently turned seven, Swift was there to help out at her birthday party in New York City. If you’ve ever been to a seven year old’s birthday party, you will deeply understand how wonderful it is for a friend to be there to offer a little help and support.

Sophie Turner is living at Taylor Swift’s with her two daughters.

When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently announced their plans to divorce, Turner needed to find a place to stay in New York City with her daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, while the couple figured out custody arrangements. And Taylor Swift, who dated Jonas briefly years ago, stepped in. Not only has she been spending time with Turner and showing her support for her during a difficult time, she has also given Turner her Manhattan investment property to live in with her daughters.

That’s more than a good friend. That’s a fantastic aunt.