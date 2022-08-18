Here's Why An Episode From Bluey Season 3 Is Strangely Missing From Disney+

Disney+ is “reevaluating” its decision to block “Family Meeting,” a Season 3 episode of Bluey that was not included when the new season initially premiered on the streaming service in the U.S. on Aug. 10. The streaming giant said that this one episode did not meet its Standards & Practices, because apparently there’s some flatulence going on in the episode and that’s... not okay?

The third season of the wildly popular Australian kids’ show about a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey and her family dropped on Disney+ last Wednesday, and fans noticed one episode was missing. “Family Meeting,” where Bluey and Bingo’s dad Bandit is accused of “fluffing” (farting) in Bluey’s face while getting out of bed and apparently put on trial with mom Chili as the judge and Bluey and Bingo as witnesses. This, for some reason, was too much for Disney+, initially.

While the streaming service did not release an initial statement regarding the censorship of this episode, Disney+ did share a bit of background on the decision to block the episode.

“‘Family Meeting’ will roll out on U.S. platforms soon. Some of the ‘Bluey’ content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast S&P in place at the time the series was acquired,” Disney+ said in a statement to CinemaBlend. “Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate which is what we plan to do.” Romper has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

It’s no big surprise that Disney+ walked back its decision to block the episode after all the criticism on social media from disgruntled fans who were unbothered by all that farting.

“Disney banned the episode family meeting of Bluey when it’s just about farts as if almost every (or every) kid show nowadays has fart jokes in it I don’t get it,” wrote one Twitter

Another added, “Fellow Bluey friends. The first half of Season 3 is now on Disney+. Minus the one episode - Family Meeting - because cartoon dogs talking about farting upsets the ratings somehow.”

While Disney+ did not give a specific release date for “Family Matters,” it sounds like it’s worth watching. Not just because of the hilarious fart trial that Bandit has to undergo, but fans also learn Bluey’s full name when Chili gets upset with her. Spolier alert: She is Bluey Christine Heeler. Daughter of a farting father.