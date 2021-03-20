Blue Ivy Used Her Grammy As A Sippy Cup In A Sweet Throwback Moment To Her Dad

To celebrate becoming the second-youngest person ever to win the award, Blue Ivy turned her Grammy into a sippy cup. It’s not a surprising move for a kid who’s made just about as many boss moves as her superstar parents.

The 9-year-old daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé won her first Grammy for Best Music Video for her role in her mother’s music video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Blue laid down the vocals and wrote the opening part of the song. Meanwhile, Beyoncé ended the night with 28 wins, which makes her the most awarded artist in Grammy history, alongside Quincy Jones.

As if those wins were not iconic enough, the cherry on top of this moment was Blue rocking a crown and using her Grammy as a cup. Beyoncé shared behind-the-scenes snapshots in an Instagram video on March 18, in which she paid tribute to her Grammys journey. At the end of the clip, are two photos of Blue with her own Grammy trophy. In one image, she flips the trophy, inserts a straw, and pretends to drink from it. Blue rocked a gold crown like the heir to the throne, which in all truth, she is!

If Blue’s sippy cup gesture seems foreign to you, let’s quickly take a look down hip-hop lane. The gesture was actually an homage to her father, 23-time Grammy winner JAY-Z. Eight years ago, in 2014, the “Dust Your Shoulders Off” rapper and producer won a Grammy for Best Rap/Song Collaboration for “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake.

"I want to tell Blue, 'Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you," the new dad at the time said during his acceptance speech. Obviously, the moment was not lost on Blue, who was about 2 years old at the time, and she returned the tribute seven years later.

Although Blue did not attend the ceremony, Beyoncé made sure the world got to see her daughter have her moment, acknowledging her massive accomplishment during her own acceptance speech. “Congratulations Blue,” Beyoncé said, while accepting Best R&B Performance Grammy. “She won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you, and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys [Blue, Sir and Rumi]. Y’all are my babies. And I'm so proud of y’all.”

Beyoncé also shared a bonus picture of her and Blue on her website from Grammys night. It’ll only be a matter of time before we see the next boss move this young, mogul makes.