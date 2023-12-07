I think it’s official that we’re all openly and happily obsessed with Bluey. It’s the best children’s show we’ve encountered in years: something the whole family can watch together without getting annoyed. So as the Yuletide Season gets well and truly underway, families might be wondering if there’s a Bluey Christmas episode they can watch to get into the spirit with their kids. Great news for you...

There are two Christmas episodes of Bluey.

Season 1 and 2 both feature holiday episodes:

“Verandah Santa” (Season 1, Episode 52)

“Christmas Swim” (Season 2, Episode 51)

On the emotional spectrum of Bluey episodes, with, say, “Grannies” being the funniest and “Sleepy Time” or “Flat Pack” being the ones that make us sob, these two Christmas episodes of Bluey are on the funnier end of things. But, of course, Bluey being Bluey, they each have a sweet and important lesson for kids and families.

“Verandah Santa” is the last episode of Season 1.

The Heelers — including Uncle Stripe, Aunt Trixie, Muffin, and Socks — gather at Bluey’s house to celebrate Christmas. The kids have really taken the idea that Santa doesn’t bring presents to naughty kids to heart, and are trying to be on their very best behavior. They decide to play “Veranda Santa,” (mainly to ward off temptation to peek at presents).

It’s a very Bluey Christmas! Disney+

The children pretend to sleep while another person plays the role of Santa, leaving “presents” (things they find around the house) for the others to find when they “wake up.” The game is lots of fun... until Socks, who is still a puppy, accidentally bites Bluey. Bluey takes it personally and must learn that being “good” can be a bit relative and that it’s important to remain understanding and kind even when Santa isn’t watching.

“Christmas Swim” is Season 2’s holiday episode.

If this sounds like an episode focused around a polar plunge, remember: in Australia, Christmas is a summer holiday. So it makes sense that everyone would head over to Uncle Stripe and Aunt Trixie’s for a cookout and a swim in their awesome pool. (Also, Bandit and Chilli hosted last year, and that kind of logical continuity is the sort of thing we’d expect from this thoughtful show.) Bluey’s favorite gift is a new doll, whom she names Batleby, and she’s excited to introduce him to everyone in her family. But, in all the excitement and hullaballoo, the family can be a little loud and rough with the doll, which upsets Bluey. A video chat with her godmother (and Uncle Rad’s girlfriend) Aunt Frisky might be just what she needs to put things in perspective.

Bartleby will soon learn that the Heelers can be a bit much. Disney+

There likely won’t be a Bluey Christmas episode in Season 3.

While a holiday-themed episode of Bluey appears to have been an every-season tradition, no holiday episode has been announced by Ludo, the studio that produces the show. However, they have announced an extra-long episode airing in 2024, “The Sign.” So, unless we get a Christmas surprise from the studio, the two Bluey Christmas episodes we already have will have to be enough.