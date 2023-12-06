There’s A Free Bluey Advent Calendar Online & Clicking On Each Day’s Surprise Is So Fun

Wile international fans of Bluey await new episodes of the beloved Australian series, with previously aired episodes set to come out on Disney+ next year, as well as a special extra-long episode, we have been given a special gift this holiday season: a Bluey advent calendar of sorts! We’re not talking about a physical advent calendar (though you can get that, too). We’re talking about a digital Bluey countdown calendar.

Featured on the show’s official website, the digital calendar celebrates the holiday season with all things Bluey. As of press time, we’re five days in and have enjoyed the following surprises...

Day 1: An adorable (and delectable) stop-motion animation recreation of the Bluey theme song done with character-shaped cookies.

Day 2: Instructions (and special print outs) to play “Verandah Santa.”

Day 3: An assortment of Bluey phone wallpapers (Christmas themed, of course). We’re particular fond of the one featuring Muffin.

Day 4: A behind-the-scenes look at the process of creating the show’s first Christmas episode, “Verandah Santa.” Specifically, we get a look at the animatic, the rough sketch used to plan out the animation.

Day 5: Free printable Christmas themed Bluey coloring sheets.

While the other days are visible, you can’t click on them yet. If you do, you hear Bluey say, in her sing-songiest voice “No peeking or no presents!” So we’ll just have to wait... fortunately if there’s one thing international fans of Bluey are doing, it’s waiting for new Bluey content, so we’re in good shape.

Bluey Official

But if you don’t want to wait for Bluey Christmas content then you’re in luck: there are two holiday-themed episodes of the series currently streaming on Disney+. Season 1, Episode 52 is “Verandah Santa.” In it, the Heelers — including Uncle Stripe, Aunt Trixie, Muffin, and Socks — celebrate Christmas. The kids decide to play “Veranda Santa,” with everyone pretending to sleep while one person leaves “presents” (things they leave around the house) as Santa. When Socks, who is still a puppy, accidentally bites Bluey, Bluey takes it personally and must learn that being “good” can be a bit relative and that it’s important to remain understanding and kind.

In Season 2, Episode 51 we get “Christmas Swim.” Remember: in Australia, Christmas is a summer holiday, so everyone gathers at Uncle Stripe and Aunt Trixie’s for a cookout and a swim. But Bluey — and her new toy, Batleby — find the whole affair a little overwhelming at times and become discouraged. A video chat with her godmother (and Uncle Rad’s girlfriend) Aunt Frisky might be just what she needs to put things in perspective.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the rest of the Bluey Christmas Countdown... erm... we mean our kids are excited. Yeah. Our kids. You certainly won’t find us grown adults enjoying a preschool show about a cartoon dog...