After months of anticipation and mere shreds of information bit by bit, Bluey fans finally have a trailer for “The Sign,” a very special 28-minute episode of the series coming out on April 14. It looks like it’s going to be “the best day of all [Bingo and Bluey’s] life!” because, as some fans have guessed, Uncle Rad and Aunt Frisky are getting married, and Bluey, Bingo, and their cousins Muffin and Socks are going to be flower girls! But it looks like there may be some complications as well. Let’s jump into it...

The new trailer begins with Bluey sitting on her front porch looking pensive as she wears headphones. “Everything will work out the way it’s supposed to, Bluey,” we hear her teacher Calypso’s voice over the scene. We then cut to Frisky sitting at the peak of a picturesque lookout point before we get a flurry of wedding preparation. We see Bandit, his brother Stripe, Chilli, and Frisky preparing a venue; Bluey, Bingo, Muffin, and Socks possibly practicing their flower girl duties (it looks like Aunt Trixie is coaching them), and a variety of festivities that appear to take place at the wedding and in the lead-up to it, including a rousing rendition of Bandit, Bingo, and Bluey singing “Frisky and Radley Sitting In A Tree.”

Eagle-eyed viewers have observed that in addition to the Heeler side of the family (Uncle Rad is Bandit and Stripe’s older brother), Aunty Brandy, Chilli’s sister, appears to be in attendance. (See red arrow on screenshot below.)

So what else can we expect from the very special episode?

“There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears,” Ludo, the studio that makes the show, said in a statement. “We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends."

“This extended episode allows room to explore the world, characters, and breadth of Bluey even further,” Henrietta Hurford-Jones, commissioner and executive producer of Bluey for BBC Studios Kids & Family, added. “Existing fans will love it and it will be a great introduction to this incredible show for new audiences.”

There’s also something else we can look forward to. Something that was cut from the international trailer but that Australian fans got in theirs...

*** NOTE: POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD***

Remember when we saw Aunty Brandy? Well, viewers outside of Australia saw part of Aunty Brandy, specifically from behind and from the shoulders down. But in the Australian trailer, we saw more of her and some fans think they saw a glimpse of a baby bump.

Yes, it appears (but has not been confirmed) that Brandy, who struggled with infertility in the past, may finally get to have what she wants more than anything in the world. Fan reaction to this (very likely) possibility appears to be mostly positive.

“As a person who struggled with fertility, it makes me really happy,” wrote TikTok user @katieoo7 in response to an excited video by popular Bluey content creator @AussieGirlMargie.

Others, however, think that a Brandy pregnancy would undermine the power of the episode “Onesies” and even potentially hurt fans going through infertility themselves.

“A lot of infertile women probably felt represented by Brandy when it was hinted at that she was infertile,” offers X user @TheRomaneagle22. “Now imagine how those people will feel when the character they felt represented by comes on screen pregnant, it probably won’t be pretty.”

But X user @xgirl109 disagrees. “If she really is pregnant, then it’s something to signify hope to those who’ve struggled for years. The struggle was still there no matter the outcome.”

Honestly, we’re pretty excited for the episode to finally premiere, which is not something we expected to say about a cartoon dog wedding, but parenthood will do that to you. (Also, Bluey is just that good.)