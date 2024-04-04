This Look Inside Bluey’s House Is Better Than Any Swanky Zillow Listing

Once you reach a certain age, two things become true. One, you’re obsessed with real estate. Even if you’re not in the market for a house, there’s a certain pull toward just seeing what’s out there. And two, if you are a certain age and have kids, you’re going to connect with the family of cartoon dogs on Bluey more than you ever could have predicted. So, needless to say, gawking at Bluey’s house is a unique kind of weird pleasure.
The house is based in Brisbane, Australia where show creator Joe Brumm lives. While fictional, some residents have taken it upon themselves to create a Bluey-themed Airbnb in the city that, while not an exact replica, is impressively show accurate. Moreover, even though the house itself doesn’t actually exist, eagle-eyed fans (and Brisbanites... Brisbaners? Brisbanians? I have no idea...) reckon Bluey lives in the highly desirable Red Hill/Paddington neighborhood of the city. Australian real estate experts have estimated that a house like that would be worth upwards of $4 million! Wackadoo! We didn’t know being an airport security worker and an archaeologist paid so well!
Jokes aside, we covet this house. So we thought it would be worth it to break things down room by room. We’re not including every nook and cranny (for example, the shed out back or the laundry room), but here are some highlights...