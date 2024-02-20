“Can we fix it?” If you grew up in the late ‘90s or had kids who loved Bob the Builder, you know the answer to that question. “Yes we can!” Bob the Builder, which ran for 12 seasons from 1999 to 2011, was one of those sweet, gentle TV shows that encouraged kids to believe in themselves and their power to fix things. Now Mattel is getting set to release a new animated movie based on the sweet series, and you won’t believe who is set to take part in the movie. Or where this version takes place. Here’s everything we know so far.

The new Bob the Builder movie takes place in Puerto Rico.

First things first; when Mattel announced in January that there would be a new Bob the Builder movie coming, fresh off the success of Barbie, it was revealed that the famous construction worker with the positive attitude is building on the island of Puerto Rico instead of in the United Kingdom as was the case with the original movie. “When Roberto ‘Bob’ travels to the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job, he takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build,” the official synopsis reads, per Variety. “Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

Jennifer Lopez is producing the Bob the Builder movie.

None other than the original Jenny from the Block, Jennifer Lopez, has signed on to produce the new Bob the Builder movie, with Anthony Ramos from In The Heights voicing Bob the Builder. “For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world,” Ramos said in a statement, per The Guardian. “A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

When is the new Bob the Builder movie coming out?

A release date has not yet been set for the new Bob the Builder movie, unfortunately.

There are other Bob the Builder movies your kids can watch until then.

While you wait for this fresh new take on Bob the Builder, brought to you by Jennifer Lopez herself, you and your kids can actually catch up on the construction worker by watching his first two movies. Bob the Builder: Mega Machines from 2017 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription, and the 2009 animated movie Bob the Builder: The Legend of the Golden Hammer is available for free on YouTube.

Can you watch them? Yes you can!