Britney Spears Recalls Drinking Daiquiris With Her Mom As A Kid In The 8th Grade

Britney Spears is opening up about her life in a new memoir called The Woman In Me, set to hit the shelves on Oct. 24. The book delves into Spears’ life as a child star, her relationship with her family, and, of course, her 13-year conservatorship that ended in 2021 after a lengthy court battle. And in an excerpt from The Woman In Me, Spears recalls a particularly telling memory of going out on the town to drink daiquiris with her mom Lynne when she was a child in the eighth grade.

In the excerpt from Spears’ memoir shared with People, the singer wrote about returning home to Kentwood, Louisiana after spending a year and a half as part of The Mickey Mouse Club alongside future stars like Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. “Already within me was a push-pull: part of me wanted to keep building toward the dream; the other part wanted me to live a normal life in Louisiana,” she writes. Part of that “normal” life, she shares in her book, included a new mother-daughter outing with mom Lynne Spears.

“For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris,” Spears recalls. “We called our cocktails ‘toddies.’ I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then.”

Spears went on to wrote that she found drinking with her mom at that age different from the way her father Jamie Spears used alcohol. “When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous.”

Spears has long had a complicated relationship with both of her parents. In a since-deleted Instagram post from 2021, she publicly accused mom Lynne of supporting her conservatorship, which legally stripped her of making decisions about her own life. “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” she wrote at the time. “I will never get those years back.”

The mother and daughter reportedly reconciled earlier this year when Lynne Spears visited her daughter’s home. “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram this past May. “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”