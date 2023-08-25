Brittany Mahomes Addressed Rumors That She's Pregnant With Another Baby

As a celebrity mom and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes is unfortunately subjected to a whole lot of rumors and comments about her personal life. It must be exhausting, yet she always seems to handle it with grace. Even when there are rumors circulating about the possibility that she is pregnant. The mom of two took to Instagram recently for a Q&A and addressed pregnancy rumors that have apparently been circulating. And it’s a big N-O from her.

Mahomes, who shares 2-year-old daughter Sterling and 8-month-old baby boy Bronze with her husband, took to Instagram to answer a few questions from her followers because her “kids are asleep early so ask away!”

One question specifically about whether or not she was getting ready to have another baby. “So you aren’t pregnant now?” the fan asked. “I’m asking for my cousin who is trying to convince me that you are.”

Instead of getting upset or even offended, Mahomes simply responded, “I’m not really sure where this rumor started but no, I’m not pregnant.”

So that hopefully puts that rumor to rest.

The mom of two has her hands full right now with her little ones, so it certainly makes sense that she might not yet be ready to add to her brood. She recently took to Instagram to give fans a peek at her potty training journey with daughter Sterling, sharing her recommendation about a potty training hack that did not turn out as well as she hoped. Namely letting her daughter have “things” on the potty with her that turned out to act as more of a distraction than anything else.

She has also been trying to get in pilates classes while pumping breast milk for son Bronze, and has been working on growing her hair back after struggling with the all-too-common pregnancy hormone hair loss that left her with “hormone bangs,” as she wrote on an Instagram Story.

In short, she’s extremely busy with two little ones and focusing on her life as a family of four. Which doesn’t mean she might not get pregnant in the future but... she’s simply not pregnant right now. So let’s not make assumptions.