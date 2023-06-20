Bruce Willis Snuggles His Granddaughter Louetta In Precious New Photo

Bruce Willis just celebrated his first Father’s Day as a grandfather, and it was a moment that his daughter Rumer did not take for granted. The new mom took to Instagram to share a few truly beautiful photos of the Die Hard actor with her baby girl Louetta in honor of Father’s Day, noting that she will treasure the memory of seeing her dad holding her daughter “for the rest of my life.”

Rumer Willis and her partner Derek Richard Thomas welcomed Louetta on April 26 at home surrounded by her sisters Tallulah and Scout and her mother Demi Moore. “My sisters and my mom were there when she was born, and I feel so grateful to have been able to have them there for that,” Rumer told Romper in May. “Because we’re a kooky tribe of women and it was important to me to have them there to welcome the newest little lady to our tribe.”

Louetta is part of a little tribe of women, but she is also the only granddaughter to a former action hero. And on Sunday, Bruce Willis looked proud as anything to be holding his sweet granddaughter. A moment that will not be forgotten any time soon by his daughter Rumer.

“Fathers to the old and new,” Rumer opened her emotional Instagram post honoring both her dad and her partner. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….”

Bruce Willis looks proud to be a grandfather. Rumer Willis/Instagram

A second photo shows the proud mom snuggling her daughter while her dad has his arm around her, and best of all, Louetta looking up at her grandpa.

Life has been tough for Bruce Willis over the last few years since he was diagnosed with dementia and had to step back from acting. It’s been tough on the whole family, including his younger daughters and wife Emma Heming-Willis. But to take a moment and celebrate this new bond was clearly something special for everyone involved.