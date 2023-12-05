Busy Philipps Shares Her Daughter Birdie Has Chosen To Use She/Her Pronouns Again

Busy Philipps recently shared an update about her 15-year-old daughter Birdie. According to the Cougar Town star, Birdie has re-adopted she/her pronouns after preferring they/them pronouns back in 2021 when she was 12 years old. And as ever, Philipps is simply there to support her daughter and accept her in whatever way she needs.

Philipps spoke to Page Six at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala last Thursday, sharing that Birdie, who the actress shares with ex-husband Marc Silverstein along with 10-year-old daughter Cricket, has choses to use she/her pronouns. “The truth is Birdie has decided that her pronouns are she/her,” she told the news outlet.

Back in 2021, the mom of two first shared on her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, that Birdie had come out as gay and used they/them pronouns. “I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them and I haven’t been doing it,” Philipps explained at the time. “Because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

Birdie told her mother she was comfortable with it, telling Philipps, “And then Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k. You can talk about that I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After two years of using they/them pronouns, Philipps explained in her most recent interview with Page Six that Birdie’s re-adoption of she/her was an example of what is “so incredible about what gender-affirming care can be. That you allow kids to figure out who they are.”

Giving children the space to choose their own pronouns, to grow and change and make these decisions independently of what other people’s expectations might be, is such a critical part of helping them figure out who they are. And who they are, as Philipps’ daughter Birdie has been able to express, is allowed to shift.