Watch An Exclusive Sneak Peek Of Camp Snoopy, A Fun New Show With The Peanuts Gang

Camp Snoopy, a brand new Peanuts series coming to Apple TV+, is about to premiere on June 14. It’s a perfect time to watch Charlie Brown, his beloved Beagle Snoopy, and even his little sister Sally head off to camp for the summer. Particularly as so many kids across the country are heading off to camp themselves and might be feeling a whole bunch of new feelings about the experience. Good and bad, scary and exciting. And as we see in Romper’s exclusive sneak peek at Camp Snoopy featuring Sally and her new friend Naomi, sometimes a little complicated.

In Romper’s exclusive clip from Camp Snoopy, Sally is feeling worried and upset about the end of summer camp. Especially because it will mean saying goodbye to her new friend Naomi. “I wasn’t sure what camp was going to be like,” Sally says as she sits on a log with her doll and teddy bear. “But I never imagined going home would make me feel so sad.”

As she gets ready to cry, her friend Naomi joins her and Sally confesses, “I guess now that camp is ending, I’m not quite ready to face the fact that we might not be friends anymore.” Sally is worried because Naomi lives far away and she overheard her getting excited about going home, but Naomi reassures her that she was “telling everyone about all the fun I had with my new friend.”

The two make a pact to be friends forever, and Sally realizes she was being a “blockhead.” Which is usually the domain of her older brother Charlie Brown.

Camp Snoopy, which is based on the iconic comic strip created by Charles M. Shulz, will show the Peanuts gang bonding in the great outdoors throughout the 10-part limited series. “After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to immerse themselves in nature and the Great Outdoors to earn their badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide,” the series logline reads. “Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience hiking, swimming, sitting around camp-fires and everything summer camp and the outdoors have to offer.”

Beyond Sally and her minor moment of drama with Naomi, Peanuts fans will get a chance to see Snoopy leading his scouts, Charlie Brown getting up to his usual mildly frustrated antics, and Peppermint Patty hopefully ruling the roost as she is so often wont to do.

Camp Snoopy premieres on Apple TV+ on June 14.