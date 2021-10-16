20 Of The Most Iconic Candid Photos Of The Royal Family Through The Years

There is no doubt that the royal family knows how to do glamour better than most of us. Admittedly, they do have access to more jewels and tiaras and gowns and castles and such. So they obviously have a leg up. But here’s the thing: is glamour what this family is all about? Do they just sit around all day, waiting to dress up and pose for photos and have people line up to curtsy for them all over the place? Perhaps. But going by how happy the royal family looks in these candid photos, probably not.

Whether they are hanging out together at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland or running around at horse trials or playing a spot of polo together, royals truly look happiest when they’re relaxing together. Letting their hair down, dressed casual, laughing and enjoying some candid chats. Those are the precious moments that really put the family in royal family.

Everyone, from Queen Elizabeth all the way down to the littlest royals like Prince Louis, clearly revel in just hitting pause and being themselves. That’s when royal watchers can get a glimpse of their actual personalities and see a bit of who they are to each other.

That’s when the magic happens.

Two Princesses & A Corgi Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical/Getty Images In 1940 Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret curled up by a window to read with their corgi. This sounds like a perfect day.

Royal Square Dancers Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Feast your eyes on this photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip square dancing on a royal tour of Canada in 1951. Those jeans on him, that scarf on her. Glorious.

He’s King Of The Surf Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Charles was (future) king of the surf when he went in for a dip on his royal tour of Australia in 1981 with Princess Diana.

Snickering Sisters Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson always seemed to love hanging out when they were sisters-in-law. I wonder what they were giggling about in this photo from a polo match.

Hats Off To Harry Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Prince Harry might have been in his uncle Charles Spencer’s wedding party in 1989, but he wasn’t taking things too seriously. He stuck his tongue out at fellow wedding guests, and this would become a trend throughout his life.

The Art Of Racing In Bare Feet Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Princess Diana took this foot race with other moms seriously at Wetherby’s School in 1989. She even took off her shoes for it.

A Kiss From A King Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Charles planted a kiss on Prince William at a polo match.

Not Too Classy To Sit In The Grass Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Once again, Princess Diana was truly the People’s Princess when she sat in the grass to watch a polo match with Prince William in 1989.

A Princess At Play PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images Princess Diana played in the waves with friends and her kids in 1993, and looked totally at home.

She’s Mad About Harry ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images Everyone loves a guy who makes them laugh, and Queen Elizabeth is no exception. Look at the way she looks at Prince Harry, who was making a silly face at Prince Charles’s 2005 wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles.

Girls Night Out Mark Milan/Mu Kei/GC Images/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William went through a break-up in 2008, and Kate Middleton dealt with it by getting dressed in sequins and going out with sister Pippa Middleton for a night on the town. I support this.

There’s That Tongue Again Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During a 2008 visit to Lesotho, Africa, Prince Harry made a child laugh by sticking his tongue out. This has really become a schtick for him.

Celebrate Good Times, Come On! Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2012 Summer Olympics in London saw Prince William getting touchy-feely with new wife Kate Middleton. And she did not hate it.

Brothers In Shorts Danny E. Martindale/GC Images/Getty Images For years Prince Harry and Prince William played football on Christmas Eve, and that tradition included wearing shorts. I’m just saying.

This Face Says It All Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During a 2014 visit to New York City, Kate Middleton was wrapping presents when a woman called out to tell her to hurry up. Her face was the best response.

Mom Play Date Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton hangs out with fellow royal mom Autumn Phillips and little Prince George in 2015 during a polo match, and she looks like she’s having a great time.

Her Happy Place WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth was in her nineties went she went out for a ride on the grounds of Balmoral in 2021. But it’s her happy place so what can you do?

Making The Queen Laugh Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle made Queen Elizabeth laugh in 2018, clearly she and her husband Prince Harry have a sense of humor in common.

Takes After Her Uncle Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Princess Charlotte looked to take after her uncle Prince Harry when she stuck her tongue out at her grandfather Michael Middleton in 2019.