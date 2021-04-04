This next generation of royals might not exactly follow the old stiff upper lip mindset of their ancestors. Especially not if these photos of Princess Charlotte making silly and cute faces is anything to go by. The hilariously expressive daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is not about hiding her emotions, and truly we just love to see it.

Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne behind her grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, and 7-year-old brother Prince George. In fact, she made history as the first female member of the royal family to hold her place in line even after little brother Prince Louis was born in May 2018.

Regardless of her lofty position, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte still acts like a regular kid. A precocious little girl full of personality, yes, but a regular kid nonetheless. Even if there happens to be media lurking around, which is frequently the case for members of the royal family, Princess Charlotte always seems to just be herself. If she feels like crying or getting upset or even sticking her tongue out at someone, she’s going to do it. Cameras or no cameras. And thus has become a delight to us all.

Ski Bunny JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton took Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George for a ski holiday in the French Alps in 2016, and even though the young princess was too little to ski, she looked like she loved it.

Who Loves The Camera? Danny Martindale/FilmMagic/Getty Images I think Princess Charlotte knew she was adorable when she and her family arrived in Victoria, Canada in 2016. She just loves the camera.

Less Than Impressed Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Sometimes the funniest faces Princess Charlotte makes is when she looks annoyed, like she does here in Victoria, Canada in 2016. The side eye she is giving...

Pucker Up Andrew Matthews - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Princess Charlotte joined her family for church on Christmas Day in 2016 and let’s face it, she was already mastering her silly faces. Look at that little pucker.

Stopping To Smell The Roses picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Please enjoy the delight on Princess Charlotte’s face as she sniffs her small bouquet of roses in Berlin, Germany in 2017.

Here Comes The Bride Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images As a little flower girl in her aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding to James Matthews, Princess Charlotte was all enthusiasm.

Not Right Now Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images There is something infinitely charming about Princess Charlotte when she looks like she’s just over it, as she does in the back seat of her dad’s car on the way to Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

No Hiding Her Excitement Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2017 annual Trooping The Colour in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, Princess Charlotte stood on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and really took in the spectacle.

A Royal Meltdown Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images When she joined her family on a tour of Germany and Poland in 2017, Princess Charlotte had no trouble letting her mother know when she had enough. And Middleton dealt with it like a pro.

Perfecting That Wave Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images After the birth of Prince Louis in 2018, Princess Charlotte went to meet her new baby brother at St. Mary’s Hospital in London with her father and Prince George. And naturally she used that opportunity to perfect her royal wave.

Giving Them The Raspberry WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2018, Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid in her uncle Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. And this was the first time she stuck her tongue out at the press. Not very bridesmaid-like, but a sign of the times to come.

“You’re Not Coming” WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can tell by the look on her face what Princess Charlotte actually told members of the press at her brother Prince Louis’ christening in 2018, “You’re not coming.” Love it.

Cool Shades Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At her father’s polo match in 2018, Princess Charlotte had a blast running around and hamming it up in a pair of sunglasses. She’s always good for a laugh.

Here We Go Again Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images At the King’s Cup Regatta in summer 2019, Princess Charlotte was caught sticking out her tongue. Again. This time apparently at her grandfather Tony Middleton.

First Day Of School WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It would be unfair to say Princess Charlotte is sticking her tongue out yet again in this photo from her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London in 2019. But she looks like she’s thinking about it.

Side Eye Queen Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images I don’t know who was getting on Princess Charlotte’s nerves as she went to church with the rest of the royal family on Christmas Day in 2019, but they were getting some serious side eye from her.

A Perfect Curtsy Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images As much hilarious attitude as Princess Charlotte can give, when it came time to curtsy for Queen Elizabeth, she was the picture of a little lady.

Clapping For Carers Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Princess Charlotte clapped for carers alongside her family. With a cute little grin on her face.

A Theater Fan AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images Princess Charlotte had some big reactions to watching a pantomime performance in December 2020.