MENU
Celebrity
Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
10 Celebrities Who Are The Ultimate Capricorn Mom
Overachiever much?
by
Jen McGuire
just now
Born between Dec. 22 – Jan. 19,
Capricorns
are all about being overachievers, climbing to that next level like their goat mascot, and getting sh*t done. Just ask these 10 celebrity moms who totally embody all things Capricorn.
Michelle Obama (Jan. 17, 1964)
Activist, lawyer, writer, former first lady, and above all mom to Sasha and Malia, Michelle Obama is the
ultimate Capricorn mom
. She knows how to lead and multitask with the best of them.
Tap
Dec. 22. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.