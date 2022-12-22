Celebrity

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the Michelle ...
Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

10 Celebrities Who Are The Ultimate Capricorn Mom

Overachiever much?

Born between Dec. 22 – Jan. 19, Capricorns are all about being overachievers, climbing to that next level like their goat mascot, and getting sh*t done. Just ask these 10 celebrity moms who totally embody all things Capricorn.

Michelle Obama (Jan. 17, 1964)

Activist, lawyer, writer, former first lady, and above all mom to Sasha and Malia, Michelle Obama is the ultimate Capricorn mom. She knows how to lead and multitask with the best of them.
Tap