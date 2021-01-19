These 30 Names For Capricorn Babies Are The G.O.A.T.

If you're into astrology, then it's only natural to tap into the zodiac for help naming your child. And as these baby names for Capricorn babies go to show, this hardworking sign inspires a whole range of great names. Your kid will get a moniker that's as unique as they are.

Before you get to naming, it's helpful to know a little more about the traits that make up a Capricorn. Individuals born between December 22 to January 19 fall under the sign of Capricorn, which is a goat with the tail of a fish, according to Astrology-Zodiac-Signs. It's one of the more unique signs of the zodiac, certainly, something like a goat mermaid. An Earth sign, Capricorns are known for being hardworking and ambitious, the goal-seekers of the zodiac signs, according to Ganesha Speaks. "Driven to do their utmost bestest, Capricorns never let themselves off the hook. They're determined to show other people what they're made of. And, let's face it, a little bit obsessed with status and the trappings of success," Kerry Ward, AKA Tarotbella, explained in Cosmopolitan. Although these traits may take a little time to present themselves in your kid (what do the trappings of success mean to a newborn?), the sign of the Capricorn is a great source of name inspiration for your kid.

1 Ameila Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images The name Amelia means hardworking, according to Names List. This is a trait strongly associated with Capricorns.

2 Bruno The color brown is associated with Capricorns, and it can inspire some amazing names. For instance, the name Bruno means brown, according to 200 Names.

3 Capria For a more directly inspired name, go with Capria. Not only is it beautiful sounding, but the name Capria comes from Italian word for goat, according to Names List.

4 Cornelius The name Cornelius means horn, according to The Bump. It's super appropriate for a kid born under the sign of the goat.

5 Helene Saturn, the planet associated with Capricorn, is another great source of inspiration. One of the planet's many moons is named Helene, according to NASA.

6 Emiliano The name Emiliano means work, according to Nameberry. It's ideal for the workhorse of the zodiac.

7 Evander A name meaning strong, Evander is another solid choice, according to Nameberry. Capricorns are known for their strength, according to Love To Know.

8 Finn Famous Capricorn Finn Wolfhard is another great source of name inspiration, according to Famous Birthdays.

9 Gaia Channel that Earth sign energy with Gaia, a name meaning Earth, according to Behind the Name. Plus it just sounds lovely.

10 Gretchen Prasit photo/Moment/Getty Images The name Gretchen means focused, according to Mom Junction. This is another common trait of hardworking Capricorns.

11 Ivy The number four is lucky for Capricorns, according to Astrology-Zodiac-Signs. So name your kid after the Roman numeral for four, IV. It's kind of a stretch, sure, but then your kid could share a name with one of Beyoncé's children.

12 Jordanes A Germanic name, Jordanes means land, according to Behind the Name. It's another perfect moniker for this Earth sign.

13 Kate Need some famous Capricorns for inspiration? Kate Middleton is a textbook Capricorn, according to InStyle.

14 Kiko The name Kiko means glad, which is reason enough to consider it, according to The Bump. Kiko is not only an extremely cute name, but it's also a breed of goat, according to Goats.org.

15 Lance The name Lance means land, according to Behind the Name. It's another fitting name for an Earth sign.

16 Lapis This beautiful-sounding name is perfect for kids born under this sign. As it turns out, lapis lazuli is considered a lucky gemstone for Capricorns, according to Horoscope.

17 Millicent A name meaning both work and strength, Millicent is a perfect choice for Capricorn babies, according to Baby Name Wizard.

18 Mina Because the Capricorn is half-goat, half-fish, aquatic names are in the mix as well. In fact, the name Mina means fish, according to Behind the Name.

19 Patience Capricorns are renowned for their patience, according to Pure Wow. This trait on its own makes a great moniker.

20 Roderick Supawat Eurthanaboon / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Roderick is another name inspired by the color brown, according to 20,000 Names.

21 Ryan Want some inspiration from the world of celebrities? Ryan Seacrest is another famous Capricorn, according to Oprah Magazine.

22 Sage Sage is a name that means wise and knowing, according to Nameberry. It's a great fit for this wise sign.

23 Shameeta The name Shameeta means disciplined, according to Names List. Self-discipline is another Capricorn trait.

24 Sophia The name Sophia means wisdom, according to Nameberry. This is perfect for the super-smart Capricorns.

25 Stella Maybe go for a more general astrology theme. The name Stella means star, according to Behind the Name.

26 Terra Consider this name for the Earth sign. Appropriately enough, the name Terra means earth, according to Behind The Name.

27 Thanisha Capricorns are known for their strong desire for success. Likewise, the name Thanisha means ambition, according to Parenting Nation.

28 Victoria Hardworking Capricorns love success. So go with the name Victoria, which means victory, according to Nameberry.

29 Viola Purple is a color associated with Capricorns, according to Cafe Astrology. So use the color as an inspiration for a name like Viola, according to Behind the Name.