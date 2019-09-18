When I was pregnant with my son, people would frequently asked me if I had a name picked out. I was always happy to tell them what my husband and I had landed on, and when I did I almost always got the same reaction: "Oh! That's a good strong name!" I don't know if they knew it, but his name does, in fact, mean "strong, determined protector." So if you're looking for baby names for strength, rest assured you have more than a few names to choose from.

There are lots of ways to be strong, and it's reasonable that you should wish any of them on your child. Strength to endure. Strength to achieve. Strength to protect. Strength to grow. And, of course, physical brute strength because who wouldn't appreciate a buff, weightlifting baby, amiright?! (I kid, I kid.)

Let's be honest, any way you have and raise a child requires strength. Pregnancy and adoption both require untold stores of fortitude, mental, emotional, and physical. And then raising kids? Same, but multiply it by about a thousand.

Naming a baby can be a task that easily overwhelms a person, simply because there are so many options. Any way you can narrow it down can be helpful, so why not narrow it down by name meaning? So here are just some names that denote strength, power, and bravery for your little warrior:

Alexander Whether you're a Hamilton fan or just want something to convey strength and courage, you can't go wrong with Alexander, which means “defender” or “helper of mankind.” It also lends itself to the adorable nickname "Alexander the Great."

Philomena Philomena is Greek for "lover of strength.” In the Catholic church, St. Philomena was a 13-year-old Greek princess who became a virgin martyr.

Jedrek Jedrek is a Polish name that means "strong and manly." I think this is adorably funny to give to a tiny baby (you can't even hold your head up without help, baby!), and I also think it's a great opportunity to raise a kid without toxic ideas of masculinity and still be "manly."

Valerie Valerie is a French name that comes from the Latin "Valerius," a surname that means "to be strong and healthy."

Eitan SelectStock/E+/Getty Images Many will know the Anglicized (and more popular) version "Ethan," which also means "strong, safe, and firm.” In the Bible, Eitan (or Ethan, if you like) is a wise man and musician in the court of King David who authored Psalm 89.

Adira Adira is a Hebrew girl's name meaning "strong, noble, and powerful." It is the feminine version of Adir.

William According to the Social Security Administration, this name has been overwhelmingly popular since at least 1900. In fact, at its least popular it was the 20th most popular boy name in the United States. But it's a classic for a reason: it's a great name! Moreover, it has a great meaning. William is a compound name of Germanic origin, coming from words meaning "will" or "determination" and "protection" or "helmet." When combined, it translates to "strong protector.”

Melisande Melisande, along with related names like Millicent and Mildred (both ripe for a hipster revival, I feel) comes from Old German meaning "strong and industrious."

Takeo Takeo is a Japanese boy's name that can have any number of meanings, depending on the kanji or characters used to write it, but many of them denote strength. Takeo can mean "is strong," "is fierce/boisterous/rough," and "is mountain."

Bree SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images Bree is an Irish name — a shortened version of Bríghe or Bridget — meaning "strength" or "exalted one." That’s probably because Bríghe was the powerful goddess of fire in the Ancient Irish pantheon.

Owen A Welsh name that has becoming increasingly popular over the last 20 years, Owen means "young warrior.”

Gesa Gesa sure does sound cute and unassuming, but it is a German name meaning "spear maiden" which is just the most badass thing I've ever heard. Gesa may look cute, but don't mess with her.

Atlas In Greek mythology, Atlas was the Titan who led a rebellion against Zeus, king of the Olympians. After he lost, Zeus punished him by decreeing that he would forever hold up the sky. He was later turned into mountains by Perseus. The name itself means "enduring."

Lenna Lenna, the feminine version of the more familiar Leonard, is an Old German name meaning "the lion's strength." Other names that harken to lions and their famed strength include Leonidas, Ari/Ariella, Lev, and Llywelyn (the actual Welsh pronunciation of this name is probably not what you expect).

Ekon FatCamera/E+/Getty Images Ekon, pronounced EE-kun is a Nigerian boy's name that means "strong."

Audelia This variant of the Old English and French name "Audrey" means "noble strength."

Brian Once the name of every other boy in your class, I strongly believe this name is due for a comeback. Its origins aren't exactly clear, as it's a name present through Scandinavia, Ireland, England, and the northwest of France. It may come from the root words bri, meaning "force or strength," or brîgh, meaning "valor or strength." Either way, it’s the name equivalent of a flexed bicep.

Valda Another German name, Valda means "battle heroine." This is a great compromise name if your partner won't let you name your baby "Xena Warrior Princess."

Thor Marvel fan? You can do worse than the strong (and dreamy) Thor, son of Odin, and powerful immortal warrior and one of the only entities strong enough to lift Mjolnir, the magic hammer. The name itself means “thunder.”

Wyetta skaman306/Moment/Getty Images Really love the name "Wyatt" but it doesn't strike you as a girl's name, even though Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher named their baby girl Wyatt? Why not go with Wyetta, which means "war strength”?

Bernard Bernard is a German compound name coming from the words meaning "bear" and "strong and hardy." So Bernard basically means "strong like a bear," which is low-key adorable, amazing, and hilarious.

Gertrude Often dismissed as an "old lady name" (which it kind of is, but why dismiss it?!), Gertrude it is a German name that means "strength of a spear" and comes with the precious nicknames "Trudy" and "Gerty."

Valerio Like Valerie, Valerio also derives from the Latin "Valerius," meaning "strong and healthy" or "to flourish." It is both Spanish and Italian and is the name of several Catholic saints.

Matilda In addition to being the name of maybe our favorite children’s book character ever, Matilda is a Germanic name that means “battle-mighty.” (You have to be if you’re going to go up against the Trunchbull!)

Conall Kseniya Sharapova/Moment/Getty Images This Irish baby name means “strong as a wolf,” which pairs great with “strong as a bear” Bernard if I may say so. And, unlike many Irish baby names, Conall is intuitively pronounced for English speakers.

Freya Among the preeminent goddesses in Norse mythology, Freya was the goddess of love, fertility, war, and death. She was known for her skill in sorcery and for riding a chariot pulled by Gullinbursti, a golden, glow-in-the-dark boar. I mean... if casting spells with your magic pig isn’t power and strength I don’t know what is.

Kenzo As with many Japanese names, the meaning of Kenzo can change depending on the characters used, but all meanings are positive and often indicate strength, health, and wisdom.

Minka A girl’s name of Polish origin, Minka means “strong-willed warrior.”

Dante Coming from the Italian name “Durante,” Dante (also an Italian boys name) means “lasting or enduring.”