These Capricorn Girl Names Are The Sweetest

Parents looking for a good name for their December or January baby girl often look to the holidays for inspo, totally forgetting about her astrology sign and all of the potential that comes along with it. There are some absolutely gorgeous Capricorn girl names that pay tribute to your little goat in both subtle and obvious ways. If nothing else, they’re definitely more original than names like Holly or Noel for babies born this time of year.

If you’re expecting your baby to arrive between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19, you have yourself a little Capricorn baby. Consider yourself lucky, too, because both Horoscope.com and Astrology Zodiac Signs profile Capricorns as being hardworking, responsible, diligent, and having self-control. Seriously, what parent wouldn’t want a touch of these traits in their child? Also, Capricorns love their family and value traditions, so you can be sure that no matter how successful they become they’ll always make time for you as they grow up.

Between their admirable traits and the little details of the Capricorn sign, there is no shortage of name inspiration for your little goat. To help you get started, here are some fantastic options to choose from (and don’t worry, “Goat” is not one of them).

1 Violet Karina Bostanika / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Capricorn’s flower is the pansy, which is a hybrid of a few different flowers including the violet. Naming your little one Violet is a sweet and sneaky way of honoring her astrological sign.

2 Jade Capricorn is an earth sign, so consider naming your daughter Jade, which Nameberry says translates into “earth” or “stone of the side”.

3 Livia Livia is a name with Spanish or Latin roots that means “blue.” Since dark blue is Capricorn’s spirit color, Livia makes for an excellent name.

4 Saturn A little different, yes, but it is the ruling planet for Capricorns, according to horoscope.com, so it’s definitely appropriate.

5 Amelia One of the primary traits of a Capricorn is their hardworking nature. The German name Amelia means “work,” making it a perfect choice for your baby girl.

6 Florence Though it doesn’t have an overly obvious connection to Capricorns, Florence means “flourishing,” which is certainly what your little goat will be doing thanks to all of her self-discipline and hard work.

7 Hermione Great for parents who want to celebrate their Capricorn baby and who have a healthy love for all things Harry Potter, Hermione is a name that means “earthly,” which is perfect for a baby with an earth sign.

8 Millicent Not only will you get to call your little girl “Millie” for short, but you’ll also be giving her a name that means “strong in work,” which is a major part of her personality as a Capricorn.

9 Sage Sage is a name that Nameberry says is growing in popularity, and it also happens to be a fantastic choice for little intelligent Capricorns because it’s a Latin name that means “wise.”

10 Blue Sol Vazquez Cantero / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images You can channel your inner Beyonce and name your little girl Blue as a nod to Capricorn’s spirit color. The fact that it’s a celeb-worthy name is just a little icing on the cake.

11 Alaska Alaska is a Native American name that means “great land,” which could be a nod to your daughter’s earth sign. Given its origin, this name is extra special for someone with indigenous heritage.

12 Amina Amina is an Arabic name that means “trustworthy” and “faithful,” according to Nameberry. This is perfect for little Capricorns since, as Astrology Zodiac Signs explains, they’re not only responsible but they also value family and the people they love.

13 Sapphire Not only is Sapphire just a beautiful name in general, but it’s also great for a Capricorn since it means “blue,” which is the sign’s spirit color.

14 Gemma Another gorgeous name that has an “earth” meaning. In Latin, Gemma means “precious stone.”

15 Lapis If you’re into unique names, Lapis may be the one for you. Capricorn’s lucky stone is the Lapis Lazuli, according to horoscope.com, so this is a fun, subtle way to celebrate your little girl’s sign.

16 Minerva Minerva is a Latin name that means “intellect.” This is a great choice for any smart little girl, but especially a Capricorn since they are famously inherently intelligent.

17 Gaia Nadezhda Zaitceva / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images It doesn’t get much more “earth” themed than this name, which literally translates into “earth mother.” It’s a Greek name that Nameberry says is gaining popularity, so you should get on it quickly before everyone else does.

18 Indigo Indigo is another name for blue, Capricorn’s spirit color, which also makes for a beautiful baby girl name.

19 Veda A gorgeous Sanskirt name that means “knowledge,” any Capricorn girl would be lucky to be named Veda.