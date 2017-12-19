8 Things To Know (Good & Bad) If You're Raising A Capricorn Baby

As the tenth sign of the zodiac and with Saturn as its ruling planet, Capricorn babies are truly a bundle of joy and passion for so many reasons. Although you may think you know everything about the sign, there are a few things to know about Capricorn babies that will help you navigate the waters as a parent of this earth sign.

If your little one was born between December 22 and January 19, then you've got a stubborn, smart, and confident yet sensitive Capricorn on your hands. New babies always come with a different set of struggles and joys. As much as we wish for it, there's no handbook for raising each individual child. But it never hurts to know some of the major traits behind a baby's zodiac sign, considering they can often help you make some sense of behaviors that might not be familiar to you.

If you want to know the best way to soothe your baby or what type of toddler they'll soon be, there are some tried-and-true tendencies for Capricorns. It's pretty astonishing how well you can pinpoint some of your baby's expected traits just by identifying them by their sign. So if you're on the hunt for a few of the major things you can expect from your Capricorn baby, check out these interesting and unique attributes.

1 Capricorns Are All About Excelling If you want a job done well, ask a Capricorn. They are often known for being do gooders and have the focus and drive to accomplish tricky tasks. “Capricorns are the kids in the class who are reliable, follow through on things, and will motivate others,” Georgia Marcantoni, an astrologer, tells Romper. Chalk that stick-to-it-ness to the fact that their sea goat symbol, which brings in the essence of a mountain goat (and slow and steady progress). Because they are the builders of the zodiac, expect your little Capricorn to work hard but at a slow and steady pace. Advises Marcantoni: “Allow them to work slowly and methodically and bring focus to their activities. Don’t expect to be quick or finish things quickly, because they want to do things right and with high quality.” Just encourage them to keep going, and both of you will be happy with the results.

2 Capricorns Love Rules... If They Can Help Make Them Capricorn loves structure, almost more than any other sign, so a “winging it” style won’t work for these steadfast little souls. “They really love to have rule and structure, because those containers make them feel safe,” says Marcantoni. But it’s not enough to lay down a whole set of rules in order to make them feel happy; you need to include them in the decision-making process, too. “They’re developing their own authority and, because of that, you have to help them to decide what rules work for them.” That means working with them to determine when their snacktime will be, and trying to give them choices (within reason, of course), of how their day will go so that they can feel empowered.

3 Excelling Is Their Forte According to BellyBelly, Capricorn babies are successful and thrive off new challenges. If you notice them becoming listless or ornery, simply give them a new task or educational endeavor to complete, and their focus and drive will come into play. Although they may seem like a very serious baby to you, they crave your attention and love to continue excelling too — because they have a soft side they won't always show easily.

4 Capricorn Can Struggle With Change Sure, there are some signs that are stubborn (we’re looking at you, Taurus), but Capricorn can also show some tendencies of bullheadedness, but not for the reasons you might think. “Capricorn is all about security, so change can be really difficult for them,” says Marcantoni. And because their need to feel safe supersedes almost everything else, it’s up to you to help your little sea goat in case they stumble. “Help your child to work through change and give them that emotional security and unconditional love they need,” she says. “That will give Capricorn the inner security to help with outward change.”

5 Capricorn Can Seem Like Introverts miniseries/E+/Getty Images … but they’re really not. “Capricorn leans towards introversion, but they can be extroverted if they have a role of authority within a group,” explains Marcantoni. They might not be a natural-born leader, (like an Aries is), but given the chance, they will lead a group with moral integrity. Thing is, they do tend to prefer their own company, but that’s most likely because they are super mature for their age. After all, you just might find these mini adults talking with older people in a group, where they feel more comfortable, than with kids their own age.

6 Capricorns Have A Mind For Business Of all the zodiac signs, Capricorn is the one who might be voted most likely to own a business in the future. Part of that is due to their pragmatic nature, and the fact that even in elementary school, this sign wants to have job security. “Capricorn babies and kids seem wise beyond their years,” Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Astrological Self-Care Journal, tells Romper. “Capricorn kids are quite entrepreneurial: they are the ones spearheading the lemonade stands they and their siblings do each year. “ So support their entrepreneurial efforts, whether it’s selling Girl Scout cookies or running a holiday food drive at their school.

7 Capricorns Behave Like Mini Adults There’s always that one kid who, at a party with their peers, prefers hanging out at the adults’ table. Chances are, that kiddo is a Capricorn, Dana DeFranco, an astrologer, tells Romper. “Capricorn kids are serious by nature and may have a tendency to behave like tiny adults,” says DeFranco. “To prevent these old souls from growing up too fast, parents should encourage them to have fun and be silly.” But telling your child to go play isn’t enough; your Cap kiddo might need a little extra encouragement. So put on some music and do some dancing together. By showing your kids how much fun they can have baking cookies or sledding down a hill with some fresh powder, your Capricorn child will learn about a healthy work-life balance… even if they’re still in elementary school.

8 Capricorns Love Being Rewarded For Good Work Here’s a fun fact about Capricorn. Although any kid might like an allowance, earning money for doing something is especially meaningful to a Capricorn child. Not only does it help build their self-esteem, DeFranco says, but it reinforces the fact that you as a parent recognize how responsible they are. “Capricorns of all ages love to earn their keep more than any other sign!” she says. “The amount of their allowance doesn’t have to be a lot, but a job well done should be rewarded with an increase in both responsibility and allowance.”

With any luck, your Capricon baby has the traits and talents for a happy and successful life. One thing’s for sure, it’ll be a joy to watch them grow.