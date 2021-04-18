You Need To See These 17 Adorable Pics Of Beyonce's Kids

From red carpet events and music video shoots to nail salon dates and beach outings, Beyoncé Carter's cutest photos of her kids is motherhood, Beyhive style.

The Black Is King artist is queen mother to twins, Sir and Rumi, 3, and Blue Ivy, 10, who has already proven to be a young mogul herself. In March, Blue made history when she became the second youngest artist ever to win a Grammy.

“I feel really, really just lucky that I can still do what I love, and now have a way bigger meaning. And that’s to be her [Blue Ivy],” Beyoncé shared with Vogue U.K. in a December 2020 interview. She also made broke records when she became the artist with the most Grammys won. Carter took home a total of 28 awards on Grammys night.

Bey doesn’t share pictures of her kids often, especially the twins, but when she does it’s always a viral treat that the Beyhive enjoys!

Although there are no visible signs of new music brewing (because Bey is the type of artist who will silently drop a whole album and shut everything down), her clothing line, Ivy Park, thrives and empowers women of all body types. And when she is not breaking barriers and redefining culture as we speak, the mother of three has a common stressor that all moms can relate to, and that’s balancing work and life.

“Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging,” she told ELLE in a Dec. 2019 interview.

And outside looking in, she does all of this flawlessly.

Nail Dates With Blue One of the best things about having a daughter is having a mani/pedi partner! Recently, Beyoncé and Blue had a girls' day at the nail salon in Malibu. Both wore matching denim jackets and got nude nails. Kisses to the camera!

Beach Day With Rumi Rumi, 3, was born on June 13, 2017. Instagram Rumi, 3, enjoys some time in the water in a rainbow-colored dress.

Sir and Mommy At The Beach Sir Carter, 3, is the twin brother to Rumi. Instagram A follow-up to the previous post with Rumi. Sir was also at the beach, standing on the shore next to his mother. The twins’ faces cannot be seen, but both images are still postcard, perfect.

Another Bey Beach With Twins Instagram Beyoncé gets buried in the sand, while the twins bask in the sun!

First Look At Sir and Rumi Carter Rumi and Sir were first revealed to the world in July 2017. The twins were born on June 14, 2017. During a podcast interview with Rap Radar, Jay-Z shared how he and Bey decided to name them. "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," the Grammy winner rapper shared in the 2017 interview. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir." So there you have it! Sir and Rumi!

Blue Ivy And Her Grammy Sippy Cup To celebrate her win for becoming the second, youngest artist ever to win a Grammy, Blue Ivy turned her award into a sippy cup. The image instantly went viral. The gesture was an homage to her father Jay-Z. In 2014, when he won his Grammy for Best Rap/Song Collaboration for “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake, the Roc mogul said, “Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you.” Eight years later, right back at you dad!

Blue Ivy’s Cameo In “Spirit” YouTube In 2019, the world first got a glimpse of Blue Ivy’s star power when she made a cameo appearance in her mother’s music video for “Spirit.” The then 7-year-old is shown standing in the desert in a beautiful purple dress, her hair flowing in the wind. Blue made several appearances in the video and became the instant highlight of it.

Grammy Winners Mommy-daughter boss moment. Enough said.

Dress up With The Twins For Halloween one year, Beyoncé dressed up as Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet and her twins wore wearing matching, overall outfits.

The ‘Baby Shark’ Duo r In 2019, the twins had a Baby Shark-themed party for their 2nd birthday. A 4-second snippet of the party was shared during Bey’s highlight video of the year, post-COVID. In the video, Sir is donning white shorts with a button-up shirt and suspenders and Rumi is wearing a chambray dress with illustrated shark teeth at the center. An oversized cut out of the word “TWO” and life-size Baby Shark was the decor.

Baby Beyoncé vs. Baby Rumi teOn the left side, it’s Beyoncé, the right is Rumi. Hard to pick who is the cutest, juiciest dimples! Oh well, it’s a tie!

“Don’t Play In My Hair” That’s pretty much the impression big sister Blue gives off when her little sister Rumi puts her little hands in her hair.

Blue Ivy For Icy Park That one time Blue Ivy took no prisoners in her mom’s “Icy Park” capsule collection with Adidas in February. Per Ms. Carter fashion, she stole the show again and according to her grandma, she wasn’t even supposed to be in the campaign but “inserted herself.”

Kisses With Rumi A blurry but adorable photo of Bey and Rumi sharing a Valentine’s Day moment

Baby Blue Ivy Smirks Blue Ivy has always been a character since she was a baby!