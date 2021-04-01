Beyoncé Shared Some Sweet New Photos Of Her Twins & Blue Ivy From A Day At The Beach

Beyoncé doesn’t share photos of her twins often, but when she does.... it’s a treat. This week, Beyoncé shared new photos of her twins, Rumi and Sir, as well as her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, on Instagram, and of course they’re just adorable.

Beyoncé may Queen Bey, having won the most Grammy Awards by any male or female singer, but at the end of the day, she is a mom who can’t resist posting cute photos of her three kids: 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy; and 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son, Sir.

In the new photos that she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Beyonce is posing with Grammy winner Blue Ivy while making a kissy face and wearing matching denim jackets. In the other pictures, Rumi is wearing a rainbow colored dress and enjoying her time by the water, while her brother, Sir, stands on the shore next to Beyoncé. The twin’s faces cannot be seen, but they sure are adorable. These sweet photos honestly look like they could have come out of any mom’s camera roll after spending a day at the beach with her kids.

While Queen Bey’s fans didn’t see the not-so-glamorous side of bringing young kids to the beach — a lot of sand, snacks, lugging umbrellas — Beyoncé has opened up about juggling it it all. While speaking to Elle in 2019, Beyoncé admitted that balancing work and life with three children can be a struggle. “Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging,” she said. “Juggling all of these roles can be stressful, but I think that’s the life of any working mom.”

And just like any working mom, she enjoys a nice day at the beach.