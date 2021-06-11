Inspiration for your baby’s name can come from so many places — family members, TV, movies, books, and even celebrities — just to name a few. If you’re currently expecting, a few of the most popular baby names in 2021 may already on your radar. And if not, perhaps this list of names that are trending right now could spark an idea or two.

While Karen is out for girls (because of course it is), names like Olivia and Emma that have been favored by parents for years are still as popular as ever. Names rooted in mythology and made popular by celebrities like Luna and Maeve are also seeing a surge for baby girls.

Traditional-sounding names like Theodore and Atticus are popular names for boys right now, so 2021 may be the year that giving your baby an old man name actually becomes the cool thing to do. Braxton, Noah, Finn, and Silas are all similar in nature, but do lean more modern.

Names that start with the letter A are definitely having a moment — Amelia, Arlo, Aurora, and Aurelia are all trending baby names in 2021. Not to mention, superstar Mandy Moore and Princess Eugenie both gave birth to babies named August in 2021. (As an Ashley and mom to an Austin, I may be slightly biased toward A-names, but the facts are the facts.)

Read on to see what other names have topped the charts so far this year.

1 Luna In 2020, the SSA reported that 7,770 babies were named Luna, ranking the name 14th most popular for girls. It looks like the galactic moniker made popular by celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may be even more popular this year. Luna topped baby-naming site Nameberry’s April list of popular baby girl names in the U.S. for 2021 so far and currently, it is the ninth most-searched baby girl name on Baby Center.

2 Silas Namberry reported in April that the baby name Silas was the most-viewed boy name on their site so far in 2021. The Latin name means “wood, forest,” and back in 2015, Jessia Biel and Justin Timberlake welcomed a son with the moniker. Silas is currently ranked 92nd most popular boy name according to Baby Center’s list compiled by users who chose the name for their baby this year, but that doesn’t mean the name won’t skyrocket before next January.

3 Maeve The baby name Maeve means “she who intoxicates” and has roots in Irish mythology. It’s ranked #2 on Namberry’s list of most-searched baby girl names for 2021, and is the seventh most-searched baby name on the baby and pregnancy site The Bump. While Maeve was ranked 173rd most popular by the Social Security Administration (SSA) in 2020, only time will tell where the name will land this year.

4 Atticus If you’re toying with baby names that have a literary connection, Atticus may very well be on your list. It’s the second most-searched baby boy name on Namberry this year, but has been rising through the ranks in previous years. In 2020, the SSA reported that 1104 baby boys were named Atticus in the U.S., but that number could certainly rise in 2021.

5 Arlo rudi_suardi/E+/Getty Images The name Arlo currently sits at number 55 on The Bump’s list of most-searched baby names of 2021, but don’t count it out just yet. Though the name is a gender-neutral choice, it ranks third on Nameberry’s list of most-popular baby boy names in the U.S. for 2021 so far.

6 Aurora Although it seems counterintuitive to believe that the name of a Disney princess from the late 1950s would be more popular today than when Sleeping Beauty debuted, it is. In 2020, the baby name Aurora was ranked 36th by the SSA, compared to 757th in 1960, the year after the movie came out. The Latin name means “dawn” and Aurora is the third most-searched name on Nameberry this year.

7 Isla The name Isla is of Spanish and Scottish origin meaning “island,” and has been ranked the fourth most popular name for girls so far in 2021. The timeless name’s current popularity may be thanks in part to actress Isla Fisher and Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter Isla Elizabeth Phillips, born in 2012.

8 Theodore The baby name Theodore is of Greek origin and means “gift of God,” according to Namberry. Not only is the name the fourth most popular name on Namberry right now, but the possibilities for nicknames are just adorable. Theo, Teddy, and Ted are all cute options for babies with a stately name like Theodore.

9 Finn Finn means “fair or white” and is of Irish origin. The name has seen a slow rise in popularity in recent years, possibly at least in part due to the late Cory Monteith’s character Finn on Glee. While the name Finn is currently the 90th most popular baby name this year according to The Bump, it’s number five on Namberry’s most-searched name list.

10 Aurelia The Latin name Aurelia means “the golden one,” according to Namberry, who ranked the name fifth most popular for baby girls so far this year. It’s similar enough to the popular baby girl name Arya, made popular by the iconic Game of Thrones character, that Arya could actually be used as a nickname for Aurelia.

11 Amelia Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images The third most-searched baby girl name on Baby Center so far in 2021 is Amelia. In 2020, the name ranked sixth most popular for baby girls, according to the SSA, and it looks like 2021 may not be much different. We’ll have to wait and see just how popular the name becomes this year, but if you love the name Amelia, you may be inspired by similar baby names like Mila and Olivia that are also trendy right now.

12 Mila Mila is currently the most-searched baby name on The Bump and the 16th most popular name on Baby Center. Celebrities like Mila Kunis have certainly helped bolster the name’s popularity in recent years, but there are also plenty of names similar to Mila that are popular at the moment like Mia, Isla, and Eva.

13 August It’s no secret that the baby name August is having a huge moment right now thanks to Mandy Moore and Princess Eugenie. If you love the gender-neutral name, but aren’t keen on following celebrity trends, perhaps baby names similar to August like Allegra or Max could work well for your little one.

14 Braxton The baby name Braxton is currently the fifth most-searched name on The Bump. I personally know a baby named Braxton born in 2021 and similarly, one named Brixton born in late 2020. The name Braxton is of English origin, but has seen a rise in popularity in the U.S. since the mid-1980s.

15 Nova The gender-neutral baby name Nova is currently the second most-searched name on The Bump for 2021. The Latin name means “new,” and like the name Luna, is rooted in astronomy. Though the name can be used for both boys and girls, Baby Center lists Nova as the 28th most popular girl name among its users this year.

16 Kai The Hawaiian baby name Kai means “sea” and is a popular gender-neutral name choice. The name is currently the third most-searched baby name on The Bump, who mentions on their site that the name Kai also has roots in Greek and Welsh cultures meaning “keeper of the keys.”

17 Aaliyah Yet another moniker that starts with the letter A, the baby name Aaliyah is currently the fourth most searched name on The Bump. In 2020, the SSA reported that Aaliyah was the 65th most popular baby girl name in the U.S. The Arabic name Aaliyah means “heavens, highborn, exalted.”

18 Olivia Allison Wyatt / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images I honestly can’t read the baby name Olivia without imagining a tiny baby in a power suit à la Olivia Pope, kicking butt and taking names in the nation’s capital. Alas, I’m likely not the only person who feels this way considering that Olivia is still crazy popular in the U.S. right now. Olivia is number one on Baby Center, and has topped the SSA’s list of the most popular baby girl names for the past two years.

19 Noah My heart swoons when I think about Noah from The Notebook, so it’s pretty obvious to me why this baby name has stayed so popular. (It was ranked #1 by the SSA from 2013 to 2016 and #2 every year since 2017.) Baby Center has Noah at the top of their list of most popular names for boys in 2021, but the name could definitely is definitely also a cute choice for girls as well.