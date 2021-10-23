22 Classic Boy Names You Won’t Regret

There are baby names and then there are timeless baby names. Neither category is wrong or right, they’re just different. And you may select one over the other for specific reasons. Perhaps you want to go wild with your baby boy’s first name, but keep the middle name classic. Then again, you might prefer a more traditional name in honor of a grandfather or great uncle who had the same moniker.

Whatever the case, the thing to know is that there are more classic baby boy names than you might realize. Meaning you have plenty to choose from. First, one need only look in the Bible to find a host of favorite boy names. Just think of the Apostles and you’ve got your list started. From there, a good place to look is names that have variations in other languages, for instance Michael. In English it’s Michael. In French it’s Mikael and in Russian it’s Mikhail. How’s that for a classic? Same could be said for Alexander. Check this out: Aleksander in Czech, Alexandre in French, Alexandros in Greek, Alsander in Irish, Alessandro in Italian, Aleksandr in Russian, Alasdair in Gaelic, Alejandro in Spanish, and, finally, Alastair in Scottish. As far as a name that works around the world, that’s it. And these are too.

1 John hxyume/E+/Getty Images The Hebrew name Yohanan, which means “graced by God,” is where we get the name John. In the Bible, John is one of the 12 disciples and goes on to ostensibly write the Gospel of John, a biography of Jesus’ life, so you know, he’s kind of a big deal in the Christian world. He’s also the reason why we have so many Johns today. It’s a classic classic name.

2 James James is another Biblical name that means supplanter. And, of course it spun off numerous famous James. Consider King James, James Earl Jones, President James Buchanan, James Taylor, James Stewart. The list goes on and on. And, it’s almost like two or three names in one. You can nickname your James Jim or Jimmy. Or Jimmy Jam when you’re feeling extra fun.

3 Andrew Andrew in Greek means “strong and manly.” Encourage your little one to be strong with this name. In the process, you can also connect the dots to Greece, Scotland, and Russia, all places where Saint Andrew is the patron saint.

4 Anthony We have to go back to ancient Rome to find the origins of the name Anthony. It comes from Antonius (a fun nickname for your child when you want to get their attention, no?). It’s said to mean “priceless one,” which is just as timeless a feeling for your child as the name Anthony itself.

5 Benjamin “Son of the right hand” is what the name Benjamin means. At least that’s what the book of Genesis says. Whether you like that meaning or not, Benjamin is a great classic boy name that’s been a favorite throughout many cultures including French, English, and Hungarian.

6 Steven Steven comes from the Greek name Stephanos which means crown. Want your kid to be king? Make him feel like one when he finds out that his name can be spelled in all different ways: Steven, Stephen, Stephon, Stefan. It goes on and on.

7 Daniel One of the best reasons to name a boy Daniel is so you can tell him the ol’ Daniel in the lion’s den tale. Even if you’re not big on the Bible, this is still a fun story. Daniel was so committed to praying to his God, he was willing to break the law. So Daniel was put in the lion’s den as punishment. But, because Daniel was so faithful, the lion did not hurt him.

8 Mark Yep, another disciple. But Mark is actually older than that. It comes from the Latin name Mart-kos, which means “consecrated to the god Mars.” The Biblical meaning is “polite or shining.”

9 Luke The third Gospel, Luke comes from the Roman name Lucas which means light. Of course, you don’t have to pick it because of that. You might just love Luke Skywalker, which is an equally good reason to choose this classic boy name for your child.

10 Charles MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images He’s the heir to the English throne. He’s the guy who popularized the theory of evolution. He’s the man who wrote “A Christmas Carol.” Who is he? He’s Charles, of course. One of the great male names ever.

11 George Did you know that George means “farmer or earthworker”? How’s that for setting your child on the path to becoming an environmentalist?

12 Joseph Joseph may seem obvious enough; it’s the name of a starring character in the New Testament. But, as it turns out, it actually shows up in the Old Testament as well, and means “he will add” in Hebrew.

13 Aaron Exalted or strong are meanings typically attributed to the Hebrew name Aaron. A lesser known meaning, however, is teacher. What parent wouldn’t want their son to be a patient and thoughtful person who is a natural teacher?

14 Micheal As mentioned in the intro, Michael is one of those internationally popular names you can find in many cultures. That’s probably because it has such a great meaning. Michael means “who is like God.” No pressure, baby Mikey.

15 Max Simple and one syllable, there’s a solidness to the name Max. Of course, that’s deceptive. Max comes from Maximilian which means, of course, the greatest.

16 Peter Peter means rock. And what does a rock signify? Solid, sturdy, unflappable. Those are all traits you might want your child to embody and you can do that with this classic boy name.

17 Paul In the Bible (that old thing again? Yep), Saul became Paul, a Jewish Roman citizen who converted to Christianity out of a revelation that he should preach to gentiles. Paul has been a common boy’s name ever since, and means humble in Latin.

18 William The name William is a timeless title that has English roots after it evolved from its German of Wilhelm. It means strong-willed warrior, a name any boy could be proud of.

19 Simon In Hebrew, the name Simon means “listen” or “God has heard.” Either concept could be appealing, especially as a means to teach your child the importance of paying attention and really listening to others.

20 Louis Stefan Tomic/E+/Getty Images With two spelling choices you have options when you go for the name Louis. If you choose to name your son Louis, you can wow him with the fact that he shares a title with 14 kinds of France! Plus his name means “famous warrior.”

21 Robert Robert, Bob, Bobby, Bert, Robbie. You can have a lot of fun with nicknames if you name your child Robert. You can also look at them lovingly knowing their name means “bright fame.”

22 Russell Have a ginger boy? Want to celebrate his carrot top? Name him Russell. From Old Norse, Russell means "red-haired or red-skinned.”

With these classic boy names your son will carry on a proud tradition of timeless titles. Now you just need to decide which one to pick.