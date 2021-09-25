When it comes to naming your baby, the options and approaches are endless. Do you go for something timeless, plucked directly from your family tree, or do you keep close tabs on your favorite celebrities and the news cycle for inspiration? If you’re leaning towards the latter, these baby names inspired by babies and events of 2021 are a sign of the trends to come.

No matter what you choose, everyone will have some kind of opinion on your baby’s name. Your traditional parents or in-laws might not get your choice of baby name, but does that really matter? Not necessarily. What’s most important is that it’s a name that you and your partner love, and that means something special to you right now, in this moment of time. You can look to TV shows or movies, what the celebs are naming their babies, or just what’s going on in the world today to come up with a name that you’ll fall in love with. Because if you really think about it, every baby name on the planet was once a trendy baby name at some point. So choosing to come up with something that is currently meaningful to you may represent a point in time that will eventually pass, but the love for your baby never will.

With that in mind, check out these baby names you’ll want to have on your radar if you’re all about living in the moment.

1 X Æ A-12 I mean, where do you even start? Is it a name, or a formula for some kind of space craft? It’s neither: it’s the name that Elon Musk and Grimes gave their baby boy in 2020. As for how it’s pronounced, it’s not as complicated as you might think: it’s X Ash A-12, which still sounds a bit... eccentric. What’s next, π?

2 Jupiter You love your baby to the moon and back. So why not take some astrological inspiration and name your baby after a planet? You can pick pretty much any one that you’d like, but Jupiter seems to be getting popular. After all, actress Ashley Tisdale named her daughter Jupiter Iris. It’s of Latin origin and means “Father Zeus”. And since Jupiter is the biggest planet in our solar system, (and fifth one from the Sun), it might just represent how much you love your little one.

3 Corona Come on, you knew that something pandemic-related would have to make the list, right? While you could opt to name your baby literally “Pandemic” or “Covid”, “Corona” is a little more subtle. It also means “crown” in Spanish, which might be fitting for your little king or queen. And if you had one too many Coronas prior to Baby’s conception, well, then raise a glass to the beer that got your baby here.

4 Buddy No matter what you name your son, someone is bound to call them Buddy at some point. So why not beat them to the punch and name them Buddy? It’s a boy’s name of British origin and means “friend.” Brie Bella named her son Buddy Dessert (pronounced “desert”, FYI). But if it makes people think of Buddy the Elf, (and eating from the four major food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup), well, we can’t think of anything sweeter.

5 Antarctica Sure, it’s an uninhabitable region, but that didn’t stop singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn from naming their first-born daughter after the coldest continent on the planet. Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born on September 1, 2020, and to their credit, they gave her the first name Lyra, which is a constellation that represents the lyre, a musical instrument. It’s also the name of the protagonist in Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials”, a trilogy of fantasty novels that Sheeran has said that he loves, according to Reuters.

6 Bear Maybe it’s because giving birth can be a bear. Or maybe it’s to signify strength. But it seems like so many celebs are naming their babies Bear. Case in point: Braison Cyrus (yup, the younger brother of Miley) welcomed baby Bear Chance on June 8th with wife Stella McBride Cyrus. In 2017, One Direction’s Liam Payne and British pop star named their first child Bear, too, as well as Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki’s son, Bear Blu back in 2011. Even Kate Winslet named her son Bear Blaze with husband Ned Rocknroll in 2013.

7 Ocean Nature-inspired names (think River or Meadow) are nothing new, but big bodies of water as first names kind of is. And if you’re going to go big, then Ocean is the way to do it. Ocean is an English word, and nope, this one doesn’t have a hidden meaning: ocean just means ocean. Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules named her first baby Ocean, and then there’s brother and sister surfers Ocean and Sky Brown (who just took home the bronze Olympic medal in women’s park skateboarding).

8 Zillion Nick Cannon has been quite busy in 2021. He welcomed three new baby boys this year, and all have Z names. Baby Zen was born on June 23 to parents Cannon and Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott. But it was the birth of twins Zion and (wait for it) Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14 that might have raised some eyebrows — and for more than one reason.

9 Raddix Admit it. When you first heard the name Raddix, you thought the person was saying, “Raddish”, right? Well, Raddix (popularized by Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden when they gave it to their daughter in 2020), has become a badass baby name. The origin might be Latin in nature, meaning “root”. As for the pronounciation, you can either go with “Ray-diks” or “Rad-diks”, either one being kind of, you know, rad.

10 Romeo While it might seem like something out of Shakespeare, Romeo is wooing its way into the hearts of today’s parents. Let’s look at the “situation”, starting with Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who welcomed son Romeo Reign with wife Lauren on May 26. And of course, there’s also Romeo James Beckham, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, born in 2002, too. Even Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea named their son Romeo in 2004.

As you’re making your list of names, be sure to include some trendy baby names, too. After all, just because a name is current doesn’t mean it can’t be cool, beautiful, or meaningful. Remember that the next time someone asks why you named your baby KVIIIlyn (yep, it’s Kaityn).