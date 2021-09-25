When it comes to naming your baby, the options and approaches are endless. Do you go for something timeless, plucked directly from your family tree, or do you keep close tabs on your favorite celebrities and the news cycle for inspiration? If you’re leaning towards the latter, these baby names inspired by babies and events of 2021 are a sign of the trends to come.
No matter what you choose, everyone will have some kind of opinion on your baby’s name. Your traditional parents or in-laws might not get your choice of baby name, but does that really matter? Not necessarily. What’s most important is that it’s a name that you and your partner love, and that means something special to you right now, in this moment of time. You can look to TV shows or movies, what the celebs are naming their babies, or just what’s going on in the world today to come up with a name that you’ll fall in love with. Because if you really think about it, every baby name on the planet was once a trendy baby name at some point. So choosing to come up with something that is currently meaningful to you may represent a point in time that will eventually pass, but the love for your baby never will.
With that in mind, check out these baby names you’ll want to have on your radar if you’re all about living in the moment.
As you’re making your list of names, be sure to include some trendy baby names, too. After all, just because a name is current doesn’t mean it can’t be cool, beautiful, or meaningful. Remember that the next time someone asks why you named your baby KVIIIlyn (yep, it’s Kaityn).