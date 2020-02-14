In the wake of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna's deaths, there have been so many changes for the family and friends left behind. Most have been unimaginably difficult to deal with. But now, Kobe Bryant's foundation's name has been changed to honor both of their lives... and that's one change everyone can accept.

Bryant founded the Mamba Sports Foundation in 2018 in conjunction with the Mamba Sports Academy. The foundation was set up to bring the best sports experience to those who could not normally experience one themselves and give back to the community. But now, it's no longer the Mamba Sports Foundation — it's the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement about this name change and unveil the new logo for the foundation. "Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation," she wrote in the caption.

"Our mission remains the same — and stronger than ever — to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you for all of the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi's legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."

As Vanessa wrote, this name change ensures that Kobe and Gianna's legacies continue to live on and have the memory of their lives and passions continue far beyond their deaths. The foundation's Instagram account and website have also changed to reflect the new name.

Vanessa's followers have nothing but supportive words for her. "It's beautiful the impact they will continue to make always," one commenter wrote.

"Absolutely awesome!," another commenter added. "Love the new name! Vanessa keep strong and keep moving in positive momentum steps."

Changing the name of the foundation is the first step in keeping Kobe and Gianna's legacy alive. But there is another way that people can ensure this — by donating to the foundation itself. This ensures that Kobe's dream of providing sports programs to underserved communities can continue, as the Los Angeles Times reported. People can also donate to the MambaOnThree Fund — a foundation created to help the families of the other seven victims of the crash helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan.

Gianna wore the number two on her jersey in youth basketball, according to TODAY, while Kobe famously wore the number 24 while Kobe played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. As Vanessa wrote, there is no #24 without the #2. There is no Mamba Foundation without his Mambacita.