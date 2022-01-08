When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were expecting their second child, a daughter, earlier in 2021, royal watchers on both sides of the pond rejoiced. Their 2-year-old son Archie would become a big brother, and what’s more, this would be only the second royal baby in history to be born in the United States. The first was Maud Windsor, granddaughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who was also born in California in 2013, although baby Sussex is the first baby in the line of succession to be born on American soil.

Life has changed significantly for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since May 2019, when they welcomed son Archie. Back then, they were still living in the United Kingdom at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Still senior working royals. This time around, when Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June , they did so as private citizens living in Montecito, California.

So what do we know so far about little Lili?

Baby Lili’s First Photo

Lilibet’s first photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their first portrait as a family of four at their home in Montecito, California for the holiday season taken by photographer Alexi Lubormirski. The photo sees Lilibet in a sweet pink dress held aloft by her mom and laughing away, looking like the sweetest, happiest little baby around. She was joined by big brother Archie, who looked just like his dad. Right down to the ginger hair and everything.

She’s Not A Big Halloween Fan

Meghan Markle revealed Lilibet was a skunk for Halloween.

Meghan sat down with Ellen DeGeneres in November and talked about her baby girl’s first Halloween. Big brother Archie was dressed as a dinosaur for “maybe five minutes,” according to his mom, while DeGeneres noted Lili was “a skunk.” Meghan elaborated that her daughter was a very specific skunk. “Like Flower from Bambi.”

She’s Gone Through The Trials Of Teething

In that same interview with DeGeneres, Meghan admitted that she was going through a very relatable struggle with her baby girl; “Lili is now teething,” she told the sympathetic audience, adding that she was looking for “anything to relieve that.”

DeGeneres recommended “tequila,” but it didn’t seem like Meghan was taking the bait.

They Were “Overjoyed” After Lilibet’s Birth

In a letter to Congress advocating for paid parental leave in October, Meghan wrote that she and her husband were “overjoyed” to welcome their baby girl. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed,” Meghan wrote in her letter, going on to explain that their joy was mixed with other emotions, “Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work.”

Prince Harry & Lilibet Have A Sweet Bedtime Routine

Prince Harry is reportedly loving his new role as a girl dad, according to a source close to the couple, and has come up with a sweet way to put his daughter to sleep at night. “Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. He has a real magic touch.”

Meghan Says She Is “Beautiful”

During a visit to New York City in September, Meghan was asked to give an update on her then-3-month-old baby girl. “She’s beautiful,” was all she said at the time. And perhaps that says it all.

Lilibet Is Eighth In Line For The Throne

MAXWELLS/AFP/Getty Images

Lilibet was added to the line of succession in July, behind her father and big brother and, of course, her three Cambridge cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is currently eighth in line for the throne, which is pretty far down. But she’s the only one to carry her great-grandmother’s beloved nickname, so she always has that.

Meghan & Harry Sent Photos Of Lili Via Text

Meghan Markle’s daughter has had her picture shared with the royal family. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry’s relationship with the royal family has been a hotly debated subject over the past few years, particularly after they sat down for an intimate interview with friend and neighbor Oprah Winfrey in March. But a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight little Lilibet’s picture has been shared with the entire royal family via a group text. She might be on the other side of the ocean, but her royal family members still got a bird’s eye view.

But Queen Elizabeth Got The First View

Lilibet the first welcomed Lilibet the second.

The 94-year-old monarch and matriarch of the family got to meet her special little namesake before anyone else. Via video call. Clearly the baby made an impression, because the entire royal family took to their social media to welcome baby Lili to the family.

Aunt Kate “Can’t Wait” To Meet Her

Kate Middleton “can’t wait” to meet Lilibet.

During a visit with First Lady Jill Biden, Kate Middleton was asked about Lilibet. As wife of Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and mom to three herself, Middleton’s reaction was that of an excited aunt. “I wish her all the very best,” Middleton responded when asked if she has any wishes for her niece, “I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

Archie Is A Proud Big Brother

Meghan Markle’s son Archie is excited to be a big brother. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Little Archie might still be a toddler himself, but he was reportedly “very excited” to become a big brother to Lilibet.

A Name Honoring Grandmothers

Lilibet’s name honors all of her grandmothers. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained the incredibly special meaning behind their daughter’s name when they announced her arrival on their Archewell website, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.” As for Markle’s own mother Doria Ragland, the name could be a way to honor her as well. Ragland’s nickname for Markle was “Flower” as a child, and of course, Lili is a flower. How perfect.