How time flies. One minute you’re getting named after Queen Elizabeth, the next your cheeks are red and your gums hurt and you don’t know what to do. Such is apparently the case of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle’s 5-month-old daughter who is currently teething.

During a surprise appearance on Ellen, the Duchess of Sussex chatted with host Ellen DeGeneres, her neighbor and friend, about her little girl Lili, whom she and Prince Harry welcomed in June. In a preview of the show, Meghan shared with DeGeneres that her daughter Lili is “now teething,” and the smiling mom noted that she is looking for “anything to relieve that.” DeGeneres had a suggestion. “Tequila? Anything,” she answered, and Meghan noted, “That’s auntie Ellen for ya” in response.

While DeGeneres isn’t the first person to suggest using alcohol to relieve teething, there are a whole host of other remedies the mom of two might want to try first. Cool wash cloths, teethers, chilled foods, and even analgesics if you’ve checked with your medical professional first. Maybe save the tequila for yourself.

Meghan has presumably gone through teething before with her 2-year-old son Archie, but as parents all know each child is different. And despite the teething, the duchess told DeGeneres that her little family is “just happy” now that they’re all living together in California.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in March. It probably doesn’t hurt that Lili is apparently really cute too. When asked about her daughter in September, Meghan said “She’s beautiful,” and smiled happily at the thought of her daughter.

Teething is tough on everyone, parents and babies included. But after everything the Sussex family has been through, leaving their senior royal roles, moving across the ocean to California in the middle of a pandemic, and sadly, pregnancy loss, they can handle a little teething. Especially if Meghan Markle takes Ellen DeGeneres’s advice about the tequila. For herself.