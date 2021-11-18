So Meghan Markle just casually shared Archie and Lilibet’s Halloween costumes with her friend Ellen DeGeneres in her first talkshow interview in more than a decade. The Duchess of Sussex, normally fairly reticent about sharing too much information about her home life with husband Prince Harry and their two children, opened all the way up about their Halloween as a family. She even gave a bit of background on her very first Halloween with her royal husband back in 2016.

Meghan and Harry apparently celebrated Halloween at home in Montecito, California, even though 2-year-old Archie and 5-month-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana were not super excited about the whole thing.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” Meghan told DeGeneres in a clip from her interview. “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes.” DeGeneres, who was at the couple’s home for Halloween, corrected her. “No, not even five minutes. Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on.”

As for little Lilibet, what did she dress as for her first Halloween ever? “Lili was a skunk,” DeGeneres revealed, while Meghan explained, “Like Flower from Bambi.”

Meghan Markle shared Archie and Lili’s Halloween costumes.

Meghan also told DeGeneres about her first Halloween in 2016 with future husband Prince Harry, when he visited her in Toronto, Canada where she was filming Suits, along with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.” They all went to a post-apocalyptic costume party, where no one realized who they were. Exciting.

Now life looks pretty different for the couple. They are trying to wrangle their toddler into his Halloween costume and dealing with their baby girl Lili teething, staying home for the night and asking friends to come visit instead of heading out to party all night.

After several years of trying to find their place in the world, moving from senior royal roles in the United Kingdom to living on the west coast of Canada to finally landing for good in California, a night at home with the kids sounds like exactly what the Sussexes were looking for. Just chilling out with a skunk and a dinosaur, what’s better than that?