The new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has promised a never-before-seen look at life and love story of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In addition to personal photos from their courtship, wedding, and marriage, the pair have included sweet photos of their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to bring their whirlwind story to life.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May of 2019 and followed the trajectory of babies born to senior members of the royal family. He was introduced to the world at a formal press occasion at Windsor Castle when he was one day old (not, in front of the hospital where he was born, as Prince Charles and Princess Diana as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton had done following the births of their own children), complete with posed pictures and full hair and make-up treatment for mom and dad. (We’re still in awe of the fact that Meghan wore a pure white dress a literal day after giving birth: she’s demonstrated a lot of bravery over the years but this might top them all.) But their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born after the couple stepped down as “working royals” and moved to California, which freed them from many of the constraints placed on them previously. As such, Lilibet, who was born in May, did not have a photograph of her publicly released until December of that year in the Sussex family Christmas card.

Harry & Meghan uses footage and photos of the Sussex children sparingly, which is understandable given the couple’s relationship with the press and Harry’s childhood of being hounded by paparazzi (something he discusses as being a key feature of his early memories in the docuseries). That said, the family is comfortable sharing some sweet moments from their lives that include their children sprinkled in, almost as a backdrop, to the larger narrative. Like Archie’s birthday...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their son Archie's birthday. Netflix

...or the kind of “father-son” pictures a lot of us have hanging up in our homes.

Prince Harry with Archie on his shoulders. Netflix

We love this one of Archie cuddling up with his unborn sister. We don’t want to project but Meghan’s glow in this photo, taken after she and Harry had made the move to the United States, feels as though it speaks to a sense of contentment and freedom that hadn’t been possible in her life in London.

Inside baby and outside baby. Netflix

This photo appears to be shortly after the birth of Lilibet (the background looks like photos we’ve seen of the family’s Montecito home, about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles). Again, a lot of moms can probably find similar photos of themselves with their children on their own phones.

Mirror selfie: a classic. Netflix

Other photos featured get an artful black and white treatment, like this one of Meghan and Archie having a moment in the backseat of a car...

He’s a British prince, but he’s also an all-American boy. Netflix

... or reading together. (We wonder if fairy tales hit different after you’re a princess...?)

“Believe me, Archie, princess stories aren’t always fairy tales...” Netflix

We’re not certain which of the couples two babies this is, but it highlights something about how they’re featured in the series — they’re often shown in profile, or at the very least not directly facing the camera. Despite being open enough to share some photos, it remains clear that the Sussexes put a premium on their children’s privacy.

Nothing like a cuddle before or after a nap. Netflix

The series also captures some day-to-day video footage of the children, like Archie taking a walk with his parents (as Harry adorably sings “Heigh Ho” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves).

An idyllic California day. Netflix

But this moment where Meghan shows her little one (we think Lilibet) a photo of “grandma” just absolutely melted our hearts and might be our favorite.

Getting to know Grandma Diana... Netflix

There are three more episodes on the way. While the children will become more central to the narrative in coming episodes (the first three have mainly covered the couple’s childhoods, courtship, and engagement) we expect that footage of the children will continue to be somewhat limited.

The children’s privacy has been carefully attended throughout the series so far. We expect more of the same in future episodes. Netflix

And, honestly, after seeing what Harry has had to go through his whole life and what Meghan has had to go through for her love of her partner, we couldn’t be happier to see them break a cycle of such entitled media frenzy for their little ones — that they’re able to share only what they choose to share.