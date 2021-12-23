Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Gifted Us With The Very First Photo Of Lilibet

Happy holidays indeed! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally shared their first photo of baby girl Lilibet “Lili” Diana, and it was absolutely worth the wait.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for a family portrait for photographer Alexi Lubomirski at their home in Montecito, California with 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet. They shared the special photo on their holiday card along with a special message, “Happy Holidays, This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

In the photo, which photographer Lubomirski shared on Instagram, Markle, Prince Harry, and little Archie are all wearing jeans while Lilibet is in a cute little light pink dress. She is held in the air by her mother with a big grin on her face. The entire family looks truly joyful. And two members, at least, have a very distinctive hair color.

The photographer wrote on his Instagram post, “To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”

Little Archie, wearing a cool white button down and faded jeans reminiscent of the outfit his mom wore when she was dating his dad at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in 2017, sat perched on his dad’s lap in the photo. The father and son duo have almost the exact same hair color and perhaps even the same texture of hair, both of them with a bit of wave to their ginger coiffures.

As for Lilibet, the photo was reportedly taken in the summer, according to People, so she was just a few months old. But already she looked to be a happy, and “beautiful” just like Markle said she was back in September. And it could just be me, but I think I detect a faint ginger tinge to her little tufts of hair.

This photo of the Sussex family looking relaxed and happy was a true holiday treat, and we are enjoying it to the fullest.