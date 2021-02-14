The royal family traditionally tend to eschew big public displays of affection. Or medium ones. Or small ones for that matter. As members of the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II and her family are the highest ranking public service members in the United Kingdom, and as such they take their jobs seriously. Which means there's not a lot of smooching going on in public, I guess because they're technically at work. One couple, however, just can't seem to help themselves. Take a moment or two to swoon over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic photos from over the years.

Since the start of their relationship, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just can't seem to stop gazing at each other like they're the stars of a sweeping epic romance. Maybe because they kind of are. However you look at it, when Prince Harry married Markle in May 2018, the royal family was truly changed forever. Not simply because the youngest son of the late Princess Diana was marrying an American actress, although that certainly had some tongues wagging. But also because the two would walk away from their senior royal roles less than two years after their wedding, choosing a private life together in California with their son Archie.

The couple's decision was considered historic. And only amplified the fairy tale effect of their love story for their fans.

The Chemistry Is Strong With These Two Kensington Royal/Instagram When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their engagement photos via Kensington Royal Instagram in 2017, they chose a surprisingly intimate close-up that really showed their chemistry. Look at the way he looks at her and get used to it... many more to come.

That Steamy Gaze Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle was fixing her new fiancé with a steamy gaze of her own at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

In A World All Their Own Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In 2017 at the same Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surrounded by people but looked to be in a world all their own. A portent of times to come.

A Man Who Makes Her Laugh Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images What's more romantic than a man who makes you laugh? Nothing, as evidenced by the look on Meghan Markle's face in February 2018.

That Magic Moment WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who could forget the moment Prince Harry lifted Meghan Markle's veil at their wedding in May 2018 with tears in his eyes? What a treasure.

Prince Charming's Kiss DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images Go ahead and frame this iconic shot of Prince Harry kissing Meghan Markle on the steps of St. George's Chapel in 2018.

She's Got His Back Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The newly named Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the rest of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in July 2018, but as ever, they looked to be in a world all their own.

Equal Partners Always Ian Vogler - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images During a rainy visit on their Australian tour in 2018, Meghan Markle was the chivalrous one holding an umbrella over Prince Harry's head while he delivered a speech. And he looked delighted.

Sealing Everything With A Kiss Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images At the Sentebale charity polo match in July 2018, Meghan Markle congratulated Prince Harry's win with a big kiss.

Chilling Out On The Beach Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex managed to find a little time to stare lovingly at each other during their official royal tour of Australia in 2018.

Hot For Her Soldier Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle is really feeling her husband in his military uniform.

A Prince & A Hairdresser Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry fixing then-pregnant Meghan Markle's ponytail for her while the two were on a royal tour of Morocco in 2019 is just about the most romantic thing I've ever seen.

New Baby, More Love DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images Welcoming baby boy Archie in May 2019 seemed to deepen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love for each other, which was beautiful to see.

Getting Their Groove On Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince Harry only has eyes for his wife and the mother of his baby boy while she joyfully dances in South Africa in September 2019.

Keeping A Close Eye On His Loves Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I cannot get enough of the way Prince Harry is so sweet and watchful when introducing Meghan Markle and Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in September 2019.

She Only Has Eyes For Him Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards in October 2019, she made it clear she only has eyes for him.

A Quiet Moment Together DAVID HARRISON/AFP/Getty Images Visiting the oldest mosque in South Africa in September 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to find a quiet moment together.

Moving On Out Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images After a Christmas break on the west coast of Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped in to Canada House in London in January 2020 for a visit. That same day they announced their plans to step away from royal life, and let's face it; they both look overjoyed.

Under The Umbrella Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images As the couple wrapped up their senior royal duties, they enjoyed a cinematic moment under an umbrella in London. As ever, the two couldn't keep their eyes off each other.