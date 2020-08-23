Not too much is known about the early days of their relationship, but a new book is shedding some light on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's sweet love story. And believe it or not, but Prince Harry's text messages to Meghan Markle when they first started dating reportedly featured an unexpected and very adorable emoji choice that she apparently found to be pretty "funny."

Before the couple officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018, they were two strangers who were set up on a blind date in the summer of 2016, according to Harper's Bazaar. Prince Harry even reportedly said Markle was "most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life" after that first date, according to the new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

And, according to People, Prince Harry was so smitten with Markle that he reportedly texted her later that night and even tried his hand at flirting using one not-so-flirty emoji: the ghost emoji.

"His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face," the authors reveal in Finding Freedom, as People reported. "For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found this texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ghost emoji, of course, is the not-so-scary white ghost making a silly face. The ghost's arms and tongue stick out, almost as if to play a friendly prank on someone and it's typically used to convey something fun or goofy, according to Emojipedia. However, some think that the ghost is used to convey "ghosting," or the end of a relationship.

But there was nothing haunting about Prince Harry's use of the ghost emoji with Markle. The couple went on one more date after that before Prince Harry "took a huge leap" by taking Markle on a five day trip to Botswana, according to Town & Country. The rest, as they say, is history. The couple got engaged in November 2017, got married in a televised ceremony in May 2018, and welcomed their son, Archie, that following year.

Hey, if using the ghost emoji worked for Prince Harry, maybe we should all spice up our texting game with some unexpected choices, too.