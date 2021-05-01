Ever since his arrival in May 2019, the world has been transfixed by every single photo of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor we can get our hands on. His parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have been fiercely protective of their little boy, so pictures are sadly few and far between. Particularly since the entire Sussex clan moved away from the United Kingdom and royal life to live more privately in their new home in Montecito, California.

Still, every once in a while we get a rare and oh-so-precious glimpse of Archie, the youngest grandchild of Prince Charles, future King of England, and great-grandson to Queen Elizabeth II. And through interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex we get little tidbits of what he’s like as a child. For instance, Prince Harry told James Corden that Archie loves waffles so much that the queen sent him a waffle maker for Christmas. And both of his parents told Oprah Winfrey that their son tells people to “drive safe” and “hydrate” like the coolest kid on the planet.

Mostly, however, Archie just seems like a very happy, very loved little boy. As evidenced by his sweet little photos.

Introducing Archie WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan and Harry didn’t do the photo call outside the hospital when their son Archie was born. Instead they introduced him to the world a few days later at Windsor Castle.

Doted On By The Queen It’s tough to see Archie’s face as he is all bundled up in this photo from May 2019, but the look on Queen Elizabeth’s face, as well as that of Markle’s mom Doria Ragland, is all grandmotherly pride.

Precious Toes To celebrate Mother’s Day, Meghan and Harry shared a photo of Archie’s little feet held in his mom’s hands. Precious.

Holding Dad’s Hand Harry celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad himself with a photo of baby Archie holding his finger.

The Gang’s All Here Archie’s christening in July 2019 was attended by his aunt Kate Middleton, uncle Prince William, grandparents Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker-Bowles; and his late grandmother Princess Diana’s sisters, Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

A Private Moment With Mom & Dad SussexRoyal/Instagram At his private christening, Archie got a sweet cuddle from his loving parents.

Hanging With His Cousins Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Archie was just a babe in arms when Meghan brought him to watch his dad play polo in July 2019. It was the only time he was ever pictured with his Cambridge cousins.

Archie Meets The Archbishop Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During their royal tour of Africa in September 2019, Archie was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who couldn’t help placing a kiss on his little head.

Dazzling Little Face Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During his visit with the Archbishop in Cape Town, South Africa, Archie was a real little charmer. And this was also the first time royal fans got a good look at his sweet face.

Happy Birthday Grandpa When Prince Charles turned 70 in November 2019, Markle and Prince Harry celebrated him with a photo of Archie.

A Crawling Cutie For their annual Christmas card in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a photo of little Archie crawling... pretty impressive for his age.

First Christmas In Canada Archie spent his first Christmas in Canada with his parents, and he looked adorable in a photo with his dad taken by Markle to celebrate the new year.

Book For A Birthday Boy The Royal Family/YouTube Prince Harry shot a video of Meghan reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to Archie to support Save With Stories in May, and he was hilariously comfortable in his little undershirt.

Toddler On The Beach Entertainment Tonight/YouTube When the couple sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, they also shared a sweet little home video of Archie. So big and running on the beach like the little toddler he has become.