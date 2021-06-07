The newest royal baby is officially here! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child — a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — into the world on Friday, June 4. Since the new parents, who have a 2-year-old son named Archie, made the exciting announcement on Sunday, the prince’s family has also chimed in to share sweet messages of congratulations.

While Harry and Meghan aren’t senior members of the royal family anymore and the couple recently spoke out about the struggles they went through during their time as working royals, that didn’t stop the royal family from sending their love and well wishes. Here’s what they’ve said so far.

Prince William & Kate Middleton

The couple shared that their family of five is so overjoyed about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new addition in a statement on Instagram. “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” they wrote. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already sent Lilibet a gift, according to Us Weekly, but it’s not clear what they mailed across the pond. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can’t be the only ones who are happy about baby Lili’s birth. Their three children — 7-year-old son, Prince George; 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte; and 3-year-old son, Prince Louis — probably can’t wait to play with their new cousin.

Queen Elizabeth II

After the news broke about the baby’s birth on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth released an official statement through the royal family’s Instagram account, sharing a photo of Harry and Meghan from their wedding day. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!” the caption read. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales, and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.”

“Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

Lilibet’s name pays homage to her great-grandmother. Lilibet is the queen’s nickname in the royal family and refers to the name that she called herself as a kid when she was unable to pronounce her given name, Elizabeth. Prince Harry reportedly called the queen himself and asked for her blessing to name his daughter after her, according to Page Six.

Prince Charles & Camilla

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, took to Twitter where they released a statement congratulating the couple. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie on the arrival of Lilibet Diana,” they wrote.

“Wishing them all well at this special time.”

Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry’s cousin, who recently gave birth to her first child in February, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to celebrate Lilibet’s news.

“Congratulations dear cousins..,” she wrote. “We couldn’t be happier for you all.”

Everyone is so thrilled about the birth of Lilibet, including the new parents themselves, who are currently on parental leave while they enjoy these special days with their two kids. “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the couple wrote in a statement.