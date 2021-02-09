Hear ye, hear ye! Queen Elizabeth II has officially welcomed another great-grandchildren into the royal family. On Tuesday, the queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie announced the birth of her son and first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, welcomed her first child on Feb. 9 at Portland Hospital, according to a press release shared with People from Buckingham Palace. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the announcement read. This is the same hospital in Westminster where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry privately welcomed their own baby, son Archie, in May 2019. What's more, Princess Eugenie herself was born at Portland Hospital in 1990, so there's a lot of special significance there.

The statement from the palace went on to note that Brooksbank was present for the birth and that "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news." The statement added, "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

This little boy is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and the first grandchild for the Duke and Duchess of York. Princess Eugenie, who married Brooksbank in 2018, shared a photo to capture the moment on her own Instagram page.

In the black and white photo, the excited parents are holding their baby boy's hand. Princess Eugenie simply captioned the photo with three blue emoji hearts.

Princess Eugenie first announced she was expecting in September, with a photo of a pair of bunny slippers and the message that she and her husband were "so excited for early 2021." They aren't the only family members to be excited about this little boy. Back in September Sarah Ferguson told Hello!, "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

In the weeks before her grandson was born, Sarah Ferguson gushed over her daughter's future role as mom to Us Weekly, "I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers. She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does."

Now that the ninth royal great-grandchild has arrived, he will have lots of cousins around as playmates as he grows up.