20 Photos That Prove Princess Charlotte Is Already A Winter Fashion Icon

Kate Middleton has always had a real knack for dressing her kids. She’s a big fan of hand-me-downs, which means that 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis tend to have excellent clothes that stand the test of time. Which is especially helpful when trying to dress kids for the winter season. Princess Charlotte, much like her mother, has some of the cutest sweaters and coats to keep her warm in those cold months.

As the only daughter of the Duchess of Cambridge and, let’s never forget, the oldest granddaughter of the late Princess Diana, little Princess Charlotte certainly has fashion in her bloodstream. That being said, Princess Charlotte’s wardrobe is all about function as well as form. I mean, she’s a small child after all. So her winter outfits need to work for the life of a little girl who wants to run and play, potentially in the snow if the UK gets a bit of the white stuff. Or if the family heads out for a ski holiday in the French Alps as they’ve been known to do.

Regardless of what Princess Charlotte might be doing, she always has some amazing little outfit to wear for the occasion. And we love to see it.

Just Like The Queen Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram Princess Charlotte sat on her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s lap in a cute sweater to celebrate the monarch turning 90, and she looked like her little twin.

Baby’s First Ski Holiday JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images Princess Charlotte was not yet one year old when she joined her parents and big brother for a ski holiday in the French Alps in March 2016. She really pulled off a cute look in her snowsuit and matching hat.

First Birthday Fun Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram Kate Middleton took Princess Charlotte’s photo for her first birthday at the family home in Norfolk, and the little girl looked adorable in a pink cardigan/dress combination.

Cardigan In Canada Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte’s visit to Canada in September 2016 kicked off her now-legendary love of a cute cardigan over a dress. And let’s never forget her matching Mary Janes, they are essential.

Baby In Blue Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At a party in Victoria, Canada, Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a blue cardigan with a matching blue dress. Also a sweet little barette... head to toe blue.

All About That Navy Coat Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Charlotte joined her parents and Middleton grandparents at church in the Berkshires for Christmas in 2016, and her little swing coat could not have been cuter. Also burgundy tights to match her mom’s burgundy coat? Next level.

The Birthday Girl -/AFP/Getty Images When Princess Charlotte turned two in May 2017, she celebrated with a truly adorable cardigan. Perfect any time of year, but I think it looks especially Christmas-y personally.

Ready For Baby Brother Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte perfected her royal wave in May 2018 when she went to St. Mary’s Hospital in London to meet newborn brother Prince Louis. And of course her one-button cardigan expertly matched her dress, her dad, and her brother.

Kisses For Louis Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram Princess Charlotte celebrated her third birthday by giving her brand new baby brother Prince Louis a sweet kiss on the forehead. And of course she wore a lovely cardigan for the occasion.

Outdoorsy Kind Of Kid Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram It’s a good thing Princess Charlotte is a fan of sweaters like this grey wool number she wore for her fourth birthday. She does appear to love being outdoors, so might as well stay warm.

Christmas At The Palace Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images What does a little girl wear to a Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace? When she’s Princess Charlotte, she goes for a ruffled blouse under a festive red cardigan. And a look of sleepy annoyance from the back seat of her parents’ car.

First Day Of School Chic Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter Those tights. Those red Mary Janes. That red swing coat topped with a cream scarf. Everything about Princess Charlotte’s first day of nursery school photo, taken by mom Kate Middleton in January 2018, is adorable. Especially her proud smile.

Family Sweater Weather Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram Princess Charlotte joined her family at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk County, for their annual Christmas photo in 2018. And they kept things pretty casual in sweaters and jeans. Her sweater was especially adorable, a little navy cardigan with a ponytail.

She’s A Big Girl Now WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sure, this outfit was not really her choice. Thomas’s Battersea School in London has a set uniform, a version of which is also worn by her older brother Prince George. But Princess Charlotte’s version had a cardigan, of course, and she wore a cute little ponytail. And it just... works.

A Puffer Coat Princess Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram For the Cambridge family’s 2019 Christmas card photo, Princess Charlotte posed in tights, a dress, and a fashionable puffer coat.

A Curtsy For The Queen Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In December 2019, Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined their parents for the first time at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church with the rest of the royal family on Christmas day. She wore a forest green coat, and employed a perfect little curtsy for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Sweet Little Nature Lover Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram Kate Middleton snapped a photo of her daughter wearing a grey sweater and matching kilt, crouched over and inspecting some bluebells. She’s a stylish little nature lover.

The Season Of The Boot Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram Princess Charlotte wore an adorable sweater and blouse with jeans for the annual family Christmas card in 2020, but it was her boots that really drew attention. They looked an awful lot like her mother’s favorite riding boots, and they also looked amazingly comfortable.

Celebrating Mom In Style Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram To celebrate Mother’s Day in 2020, Princess Charlotte jumped on her mom’s back for a piggy-back race against Prince William and Prince George. I don’t know who won but if it was a fashion race, Princess Charlotte’s sweater won for sure.