The Duchess of Cambridge does not shy away from cold weather. Perhaps her seasonal sturdiness comes from growing up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, where the weather can be cold and damp. Perhaps she has simply adopted the royal family’s stiff upper lip, never complain manifesto. Or perhaps Kate Middleton likes the cold weather because she knows she’s a real winter on the color wheel, and this is her time to absolutely shine.

The duchess and her family, including husband Prince William and their three children, all appear to be very outdoorsy. And the winter is really no different for them. Whether the Cambridges are at a royal function or hitting the ski slopes, they all flourish when they’re outside. And yes, even more importantly, the family has great outdoor fashion sense.

Particularly Kate Middleton. When she’s able to trot out sumptuous coats of many colors. Turtlenecks. Plaid, so much lovely plaid. And of course, boots galore. Sturdy hikers with jeans, heeled boots with dresses, and the beloved knee high riding boots Middleton has worn for years. Sort of ironic because she reportedly is sort of frightened of horses.

Who cares? They look great with everything. Especially when it’s cold outside.

Lady In Red Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images News/Getty Images In February 2011, Kate Middleton and Prince William were engaged and looking awfully lovey-dovey. Maybe because she looked fresh-faced and stylish in a red skirt suit with knee high black boots.

New Royal In Raspberry Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images In 2011, Kate Middleton spent her first Christmas as an official member of the royal family wearing a raspberry coat and fascinator combination. Is that hat velvet? Does her lipstick match? Is she amazing? Yes, okay.

Action Shot In Plaid WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Middleton got into a game of field hockey during a visit to St. Andrew’s school in November 2012. Even in a plaid dress coat and heeled boots, she was still as sporty as a kid.

Baby Blues Fred Duval/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a bout of hypermesis gravidarum during her pregnancy with Prince George landed her in the hospital, Kate Middleton somehow managed to look fresh as the flowers in her hand in a blue scarf and coat combo.

A Tweedy Look Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This tweed dress coat with the big buttons was a swinging look back in November 2014, and I think it holds up to today’s standards.

Mad For Plaid Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In 2013, Kate Middleton joined the royal family for another Christmas and this time she went for a plaid look. Complete with a beret that did not look like it was keeping her ears warm.

Sweet Ski Bunnies WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Talk about looking like she’s in her element; Kate Middleton was a newly minted mom of two and loving it on a ski holiday in the French Alps with baby Princess Charlotte and 2-year-old Prince George in 2015.

‘Dr. Zhivago’ Anyone? Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton was attending a friend’s winter wedding in 2013 and clearly stole the show in this simple brown fascinator with a fur-trimmed cream coat.

Most Relatable Outfit Goes To... Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images A pre-Christmas visit to another cub scout group in 2016 saw Kate Middleton in her most relatable outfit yet. Those trademark riding boots, skinny dark jeans, and a loose turtleneck.

Her Happy Feet Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton was newly pregnant for Prince Louis and dressing for comfort when she visited a primary school in 2017. Those trademark boots, of course, with skinny black jeans, a casual coat and warm turtleneck. No wonder she looks so relaxed; she’s in her element.

Going Full Christmas Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Middleton dressed her baby bump in a Christmas-y plaid dress coat with plaid buttons to attend church with the rest of the royal family in 2017, but it was the faux fur hat that made the look extra special.

An Iconic Holiday Look Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black boots. A midi red plaid skirt. A fitted three-quarter sleeve cardigan. That smile. This is Kate Middleton’s most iconic winter look from 2019.

Elegant As Ever KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images Middleton paired ankle pants with a long pink blazer and matching turtleneck for another solid winter look, and we love it. Though I’m worried about her cold feet.

Matching With Charlotte Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton matched with her daughter Princess Charlotte in forest green for Christmas 2019, and that fascinator is really truly something.

In Her Element Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is Kate Middleton in her element in 2019. Picking out a Christmas tree with primary school children. Wearing jeans and a sweater and jacket. Oh how we love this look.

Do You Think She Has A Plaid Closet? Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In December 2020, Kate Middleton went back to basics in Cardiff, Wales with her favorite, plaid. This time it was a scarf with a classic red wool coat.

The Christmas Party Look Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton wore a fit and flare red sweater dress in 2021 and if this isn’t a Christmas party look for the ages, I don’t know what is.

That Fair Isle Look WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Middleton’s Fair Isle sweater with a button down peeking out from underneath is a classic choice we can get behind.

A New Year’s Eve Look For The Ages Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This slinky green dress is everything you want in a New Year’s Eve party look. Sparkly and fitted and dramatic. Of course Middleton wears it well... it’s a winter look, after all.