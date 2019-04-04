Inspiration for baby names can come from anywhere. During one brainstorming session when naming my oldest son, I tried drawing inspiration from a type of motorcycle. (Yes, my child might have been called Harley had he been a girl — don't hate.) But drawing inspiration from another baby name is one way for parents to get the ball rolling on finding the perfect name. If you happen to like the baby name Amelia, this list of Amelia-inspired names could help spark some naming genius within you if you're attempting to find a baby name like Amelia, but is not Amelia.

According to Nameberry, the name Amelia is of German origin and means "work." The site stated that in 2017, Amelia was the eighth most popular baby name for girls in the United States, and is currently still the 10th most popular girl baby name on Nameberry. Finding inspiration in a historical figure or book character is something that definitely crossed my mind when trying to come up with names for my children, and the name Amelia definitely reminds me of female piloting pioneer Amelia Earhart, as well as the beloved children's book character Amelia Bedelia.

A baby's name will stick with them for the rest of their life, so the job of parents to ensure that they choose a name perfect for their child can be a daunting task. This list of baby names inspired by the name Amelia can help jumpstart your naming process and may even lead to finding the perfect name for your bundle of joy.

1. Olivia Giphy Lyrically, Amelia and Olivia have similar vowel sounds and the same number of syllables. While Olivia is the top girl baby name of 2019, according to Baby Center, it's also the name of Kerry Washington's utterly fierce character on Scandal, so it's arguably a pretty powerful name.

2. Alexandra Giphy According to Nameberry, the vintage vibe of the name Alexandra makes it a suitable choice if you're looking for a baby name similar to Amelia that can also carry with it a cute nickname like Lexi, or the strong shortened version like Alex.

3. Arietta Giphy If you want to stick with the German origin of the name Amelia, the name Arietta is the female version of the name Ari meaning "eagle," according to Baby Name Wizard. The name Arietta also has the same first and last letter as the name Amelia.

4. Isabella Giphy While Isabella is the Spanish and Italian variation of the name Elizabeth, according to Nameberry, it is similar to the baby name Amelia in number of syllables and vowel sounds, with the "a" sound at the end of each name rolling off of the tongue. The name Isabella was the top baby girl name in the U.S. in 2009-10, according to Nameberry thanks to fans of the Twilight movies and books naming babies after main character Isabella 'Bella' Swan.

6. Emelia Giphy Just one letter different from the baby name Amelia, Emelia is a version of the Roman name Emilia with the Latin meaning "rival" according to Nameberry. Other variations of Emelia with the same meaning include Emelie and Emeline.

7. Melanie Giphy The shortened version of the name Melanie, Mel, can be found right in the center of the name Amelia. According to Nameberry, the movie Gone With The Wind inspired an entire generation filled with girls named Melanie, which has been a steadily popular choice for baby girls in the U.S. since the 1960s.

8. Ida World Athletics Women on YouTube Another baby name with German origins and a similar meaning to the baby name Amelia is Ida. According to Nameberry, Ida means "industrious one." A baby named Ida would share the moniker with strong women like journalist and women's rights activist Ida B. Wells and Norwegian track and field star Ida Marcussen, according to Ranker.

9. Mae Giphy If you switch the first two letters in the baby name Amelia and drop the "lia" you're left with the short and sweet name Mae. Pronounced like the late spring month, May, the name Mae is of English origin meaning "bitter or pearl," according to Nameberry.

10. Ophelia LumineersVEVO on YouTube In keeping with the ending of "elia," the name Ophelia is similar to the baby name Amelia in how it sounds. According to Nameberry, Ophelia is Greek in origin and means "help." In addition to being the name of a tragic heroine in William Shakespeare's Hamlet, it is also the title of a very catchy pop song by The Lumineers.

11. Rosalia Giphy The name Rosalia means "rose garland," according to Baby Center, and has a very similar sound to the baby name Amelia, but with a more exotic flare. This gorgeous Latin name rolls off of the tongue and is a unique choice for a baby name, as it is ranked 1,598th on Baby Center's list of most popular girl names of 2019.