Postpartum hormones hit everyone differently, but for some moms they’re especially rough. It can almost feel like those hormones are the boss of you, controlling your reactions and making you wildly emotional. Such appears to be the case with Cardi B, who shared on Twitter that she’s waiting until the day her “weird postpartum hormones” leave her body after giving birth to her baby boy at the beginning of September.

On Sept. 4, the “Bodak Yellow” singer gave birth to her second child with her rapper husband Offset by her side. Her new baby boy, whose name has not yet been shared with the public, joins 3-year-old sister Kulture Kiara as well as three other children, 11-year-old Jordan, 6-year-old Kody, and 6-year-old Kalea, from Offset’s previous relationships.

Now that Cardi B has gone through the whole birth process for the second time, she presumably knows what to expect. And it’s a whole lot of postpartum hormones. The new mom tweeted on Wednesday, “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body. I be crying for no reason.”

Cardi B can probably expect anywhere from three more weeks to several more months with those postpartum hormones, as Healthline explains, although there is no hard and fast rule. Might as well throw on a sad movie and let those tears fall.

If Cardi B’s first pregnancy in 2018 is any sort of barometer for how she’ll recover, she’s already got the most important element covered. After giving birth to Kulture, she canceled a summer tour with Bruno Mars after realizing she simply wasn’t ready physically or emotionally. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," she explained at the time. "Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind."

This time around, Cardi B seems to already be practicing excellent self-care. And as far as crying for no reason goes? Let those tears fall where they may.