Cardi B Shows Us All How To Change Diapers With Long Nails In Helpful & Hilarious Video

Cardi B is here to help us all no matter what. When one of her friends recently wondered how she could possibly change her baby boy Wave’s diaper with her long nails, Cardi B very kindly put together a two-minute video tutorial that was actually quite helpful. And even included a cameo from 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

On May 16, rapper Kash Doll reached out to the “W.A.P.” performer on Twitter to ask, “Aye Bardi how the hell u change wav diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling.” To be fair, Kash Doll is very new to the diaper-changing scene as she only just became mom to her first baby, son Kashton Prophet Richardson, in January. Cardi B, on the other hand, has been changing diapers for her two kids for the past three years. So she decided to grab a teddy bear along with some diapers and wipes and head on over to her change table to show Kash Doll how to get it done, even with incredibly long nails.

Cardi B’s Twitter video included a reminder that boys tend to be a bit harder to change than girls in her experience. “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video. Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices,” she tweeted.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to take her followers through a two-minute video where she explained her process in detail. “You always want to make sure you clean the butt cheeks,” she explained while gently maneuvering the teddy bear in its diaper. “So then you can turn him to the side and open it up like this and clean the little butt hole.” At which point her 3-year-old daughter Kulture comes along and says, “Mom? Why are you cleaning the butt hole?” She laughs and tells her, “It’s a long story.”

From there she cleans all of those extra boy crevices and reminds her followers to “put their little wee-wee up” to make sure everything is clean. Finally she opens the tabs on a clean diaper with no problem, despite her long nails, and puts the diaper on with ease. “I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids so I can probably do it a little fast,” Cardi B said as she dressed the bear in a onesie. But the real question came from Kulture, who asked, “Mom why are you doing that to the bear?”

The whole video is quite instructional for anyone who hasn’t experienced diaper changing, with long nails or otherwise.

Cardi B is all about embracing the “chaos” of being a mom to Kulture and 8-month-old baby boy Wave with husband Offeset, which certainly makes everyday tasks like diaper-changing easier. But most of all, let’s face it; Cardi B is just great at everything. With our without the nails.