Cardi B Is Every Mom Just Trying To Get Some Cute Photos Of Her Toddler

In the world of parenting, sometimes you gotta give a little to get a little. Even Cardi B admits to bribing her daughter, 2-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, with a sweet treat in exchange for a few adorable pictures. Honestly, it was a win-win situation.

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper revealed how she managed to get her toddler to pose for a few photos for her to share on the 'gram: bust out the cookies. And from the looks of it, an Oreo did the trick!

In a series of photos shared on Cardi's Instagram, Kulture posed for a candid side profile while wearing a big pink bow on her head. Please note that she's sitting with her ankles crossed and holding a pink clutch under one elbow and the cookie in another, but as you scroll through all the images, you'll see her cookie gradually gets devoured. By the last image, Kulture is getting up and wiping off her knees. The cookie is eaten, pictures are taken, mission accomplished.

"I was really meant to be a girl mom," Cardi captioned the post, adding that she styled Kulture herself and she was rocking a pair of sneakers from her Reebok collection. And, according to the "I Like It" singer, it was actually Kulture's father — Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also known as Offset in the hip-hop group Migos — who did the cookie bribing. "@offsetyrn had to bribe her with cookies for these pics," she added.

As evidenced by her recent photo shoot that required a cookie payment, Kulture is a mini fashionista. And lucky for her, her superstar parents are constantly showering with her gorgeous outfits and accessories. And lucky for us, Cardi often shares these incredible looks with her fans on social media. Last week, for instance, BET reported that the toddler rocked a $300 pink ruffle Givenchy swimsuit during a Valentine's Day vacation with her parents.

"I love her sooo much," Cardi captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of Kulture in the pink bathing suit. "@kulturekiari such a girly girl."

Back in November, Kulture wowed once again in a full Gucci attire, but, as the "Bodak Yellow" later shared, it was one outfit the tot was not too thrilled about it. Nonetheless, if you have Cardi B as your personal stylist, the fashion options are endless!